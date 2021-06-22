 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Stealing a 48' yacht near an international border on a lake? Yeah, They'll find you pretty fast   (wcax.com) divider line
18
    More: Dumbass, New York, Vermont, St. Albans Police, Lake Champlain, New York City, Burlington, Vermont, Tuesday morning, Border Protection helicopter  
•       •       •

875 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2021 at 5:20 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also how Vermont gets into FARK.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Underhill is a rural suburb.
Lot of musicians, but also a lot of odd balls.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When most people think "lake" they aren't thinking 124 miles long like Champlain is.  There are a gazillion places to hide a stolen boat.

I live 1,000 feet from lake Lanier, which is "only" 20something miles long.  There are plenty of places to hide stolen boats there as well.

/Lots of Ozark filming is/was done there
//I seem to watch the background more than the foreground, lol
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Joke's on them. I stole a 48" yacht and it got crushed by a dwarf before anyone knew it was gone
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
not a horrible way to go to jail
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm blaming it on the cryptozoological water beast.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bummer he got busted before he made it to party cove.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
images.genius.comView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Weird how when someone steals a rich persons yacht multiple law enforcement agencies jump right on it, including a farking federal agency dispatching a helicopter to aid the search, but when us plebs report a stolen car the police will grudgingly write a report so we can file with insurance like they're doing some sort of major favor.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can anyone confirm Michael McDonald's whereabouts at the time of the incident?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
thelog.comView Full Size

If only they'd camouflaged it to look like a tree...
 
Maxor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
From the article, it sounds like a inside job/falling out between the owner and the guy he had hired to operate/maintain/charter it for him.

Police say the operator, Robert Morris, 56, was arrested on charges of operating without the owner's consent and possession of stolen property.

My bet is that the owner had said if we don't have a charter its fine for you to use it at some point.  Owner or family member went to use on short notice and Morris was taking advantage.

The whole thing kinda smells of rich local in an argument with a senior employee who took some liberties and butthurt employer leaned on law enforcement.

Might just be because I have seen one of the "big fish" in my small town do something similar a fairly often times.

Kind of have been screwed over by the same "big fish".
 
Jeff5
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dallylamma: Can anyone confirm Michael McDonald's whereabouts at the time of the incident?
[Fark user image 800x800]


Pfffftttt, what he made off I Keep Forgettin' would buy a marina of dinghies like this one.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you can afford a million dollar yacht, you can afford a replacement.
 
Katwang
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just how big does a boat need to be to be considered a yacht?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Katwang: Just how big does a boat need to be to be considered a yacht?


Generally any vessel (ship/boat/etc) with a berthing compartment and head over 10 meters (33 feet) is considered a yacht.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

poorjon: Joke's on them. I stole a 48" yacht and it got crushed by a dwarf before anyone knew it was gone


Hand me those pliers.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.