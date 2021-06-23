 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Hydration Day. Do not stay thirsty, my friends   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
16
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My (somewhat garrulous) chemist insisted on giving me a lecture on the need to stay hydrated, and laughed when I told her about beer. For some reason assumed I was joking
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shoulda named it Waturday
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Vodak is a kind of hydration, right?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
On beer 2 of Knuth red.  I'm almost there...
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

For some, everyday is hydration day.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Also make sure your pets have adequate access to water.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good to know.

I'm going to just assume that Gin counts.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh I'm staying hydrated all right *hic*. So how's the drought situation at Lake Mead?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

berylman: Oh I'm staying hydrated all right *hic*. So how's the drought situation at Lake Mead?



Nice. Two ways to stay hydrated...
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just ate half a watermelon. I'm good.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dbearup
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Also make sure your pets have adequate access to water.

[Fark user image image 410x246]


He's just cleaning his teeth, like he's seen his human doing.
 
Dbearup
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

berylman: Oh I'm staying hydrated all right *hic*. So how's the drought situation at Lake Mead?


Just to be sure...you're aware it isn't a lake full of mead, right?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gin Buddy: Good to know.

I'm going to just assume that Gin counts.


*hork*
It's like drinking a Christmas tree.
 
