(Daily Mail)   Two Iranian fighter pilots eject from their aircraft... inside the hangar   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
44
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this will somehow turn out to be Israel's fault.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hate to hear that Iran has problems with premature...ejection...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
clipartkey.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: I'm sure this will somehow turn out to be Israel's fault.


I mean....have you SEEN Gal Gadot? A little premature ejection might be excusable...
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It was raining.  They didn't want to get wet.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This story is 22 days old.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Killed by an accident that could have been in an Austin Powers film.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This jet is one we sold to Iran back in the 70s - not a surprise that it hasn't been well maintained and things are malfuctioning.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At least they learned - they no longer put ejection seats in helicopters.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They're still flying f-5s?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

the_rhino: This story is 22 days old.


So?
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
article: 'there were no flights scheduled from the base on Tuesday.'

If there were no flights scheduled, what were they doing in that plane?
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's Not Funny, My Brother Died That Way!
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

They've ordered their last bottle service at Deja Voo.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nanim: article: 'there were no flights scheduled from the base on Tuesday.'

If there were no flights scheduled, what were they doing in that plane?


j.gifs.comView Full Size

Dying hard.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: They're still flying f-5s?


Theyve still got a few F-14's too.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now you may deal directly with me now; Colonel Nakir Nakesh.
heavyarmor.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is the kind of thing I would have laughed at hysterically in Hot Shots, but sounds horrifying in real life.
 
nytmare
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Again?
https://www.fark.com/comments/1143085​2​/Welp-ejection-seat-works

/the one last month was in Illinois.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: I'm sure this will somehow turn out to be Israel's fault.


Their ability to target the eject button inside the aircraft with their missile strikes is impressive.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What with their aging equipment, their photoshop skills, and the video clips of their speedboats attacking cardboard mockups of aircraft carriers, I'm beginning to think the US government and the Pentagon likes to seriously exaggerate the Iranian military threat to justify those sweet congressional defense funding bucks.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He didn't remember to think in Russian.

/slightly obscure
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sharif really don't like it!
 
ukexpat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A "technical problem", yeah sure, sure. And why is Simon Cowell moonlighting in the Iranian Air Force?
 
wage0048
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [cdn3.whatculture.com image 600x300]


Dude, that's insulting.... to the Pakled.
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: He didn't remember to think in Russian.

/slightly obscure


Not even close, Mr. Eastwood.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: They're still flying f-5s?


Pretty refreshing, no?
 
soupafi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: I'm sure this will somehow turn out to be Israel's fault.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: pastramithemosterotic: They're still flying f-5s?

Theyve still got a few F-14's too.


They ran out of spare parts for those decades ago.  So while they technically still "have" F-14s, they don't "have" have F-14s.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Really bad luck for the Iranians.  They had the same thing happen back on the 1st June (when this story first appeared)...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

soupafi: dionysusaur: I'm sure this will somehow turn out to be Israel's fault.

[i.imgur.com image 500x275] [View Full Size image _x_]


Matzoh fast!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Really bad luck for the Iranians.  They had the same thing happen back on the 1st June (when this story first appeared)...


The same accident tragically killed their Photoshop guys, and it took time to train up a new crew.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did they hit a flock of seagulls?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: I'm sure this will somehow turn out to be Israel's fault.



well, Northrop Corporation made......
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Two Iranian fighter jet pilots are killed when ejector seats activate before take-off 'and smash them into hangar roof'

Tragedy+time to smash into roof = comedy
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Mother of All Wars Splats...
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: What with their aging equipment, their photoshop skills, and the video clips of their speedboats attacking cardboard mockups of aircraft carriers, I'm beginning to think the US government and the Pentagon likes to seriously exaggerate the Iranian military threat to justify those sweet congressional defense funding bucks.



But, but---they have been months away from developing a nuclear bomb for the past 25 years!!!
 
dallylamma
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the FNG tasked with cleaning the ceiling.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Like this?

Russian Airbag Explosion HD
Youtube zxA8zyNrPKo
 
Guuberre
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Allahu Ak*thud*
 
BubbaZinetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Former (1980's) AME here.  I find it hard to believe that this happened without the pilot pulling the ejection handle.  I guess it is possible, perhaps while opening the cockpit something hooked on the RIO's sear on top of the seat, but even that is pretty unlikely.

We had Grumman guys occasionally coming to install upgrades who would tell of some pretty great times in Iran.  Paid very well, and some pretty sweet benefits.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ less than a minute ago  
State broadcaster IRIB reported the F-5 fighter jet had a 'technical problem'

"Technical problem," or "embarassing 45-year-old backdoor?"

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ knows a thing or two about 'the long game'
 
