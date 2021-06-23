 Skip to content
(MSN)   It's not over until the fat lady gives birth in the back of her car   (msn.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a little funny to spend years preparing, then assemble the midwife, doula, whatever coach and the whole team, then practice and plan and contemplate, with birthing center on speed dial, only to squeeze it out in the backseat.

/glad the baby and mother are healthy
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such drama

What a finale
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


At least Dad was there to take flippin pictures.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fat lady in a little car.....
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: Such drama

What a finale


After reading that article- and some of her statements- something tells me there is no finale to the drama.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So giving birth where the babby was conceived is the new gender reveal party?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 799x599]

At least Dad was there to take flippin pictures.


Jeez, that lady needs to learn how to eat a jelly sandwich without making such a mes- ohhhhhh.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"My car!"
 
