(Daily Star)   On today's episode of Oh, Those Christians (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
McDonald's restaurant was forced to close after some attendees of the Light and Life Pentecostal church event were allegedly found having sex in the toilets and "trashed" the restaurant when asked to leave.

There's the problem. Everyone knows that you get busy in a Burger King bathroom.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
LOL  I love it how the pastor blamed it on the non-Christians attending.

What I don't understand is, this is a gathering for "Gypsy Travellers".  They all have their own self-contained trailers and such.  Why would they be going to Macca's for a poke?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If it was a Christian publication reporting on this story, we'd know whether or not they were married so we could determine how bad they'd sinned.

/ Young, married Pentecostals actually love to brag that they get to have Jesus-approved sex to their unmarried peers who don't
// It is exactly as weird and creepy as it sounds
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: A McDonald's restaurant was forced to close after some attendees of the Light and Life Pentecostal church event were allegedly found having sex in the toilets and "trashed" the restaurant when asked to leave.

There's the problem. Everyone knows that you get busy in a Burger King bathroom.


I see we're done here.  Last person out, please get the lights.

/R.I.P. Shock G
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's the Rutland Showgrounds. You'd think they'd be used to that sort of thing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Growing up, a good friend of mine told me that the only reason he went to church was to get laid.

Not on Sunday's of course but during the Saturday night bible study in the church basement. He only went on Sundays to blend in with the other pervs.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Light and Life Pentecostal Christian event

So do Pentecostals have five-ways?  That would really be a crowd in a McDonald's bathroom.
 
Prime
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"What happened here?"
"Farking cultists..."
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jesus hooligans?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Light and Life Pentecostal Christian event

So do Pentecostals have five-ways?  That would really be a crowd in a McDonald's bathroom.


hence the mess
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: LOL  I love it how the pastor blamed it on the non-Christians attending.

What I don't understand is, this is a gathering for "Gypsy Travellers".  They all have their own self-contained trailers and such.  Why would they be going to Macca's for a poke?


Their spouses might discover them having sex in the trailer, and who wants their wife to find out their husband has sex with other men that way?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Raoul Eaton: Jesus hooligans?


Overzealous parishioners
 
