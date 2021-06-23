 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Pizza shop employee uses smartwatch to seek help during robbery. That's a Dick Tracey move   (wtae.com) divider line
11
    More: Spiffy, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh metropolitan area, Shashanareddy Gaddu, Miambo Maombi, Allegheny County police, armed robberies, traffic stop, convenience stores  
•       •       •

396 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2021 at 8:31 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
* Tracy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Swatching the detectives.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Or Jimmy Olsen
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
cdn.dbusiness.comView Full Size


STFUAGBTW Pizza Drone

https://www.dbusiness.com/daily-news/​m​ove-over-dick-tracy-dominos-pizza-unve​ils-smartwatch-ordering-app/
 
likwidflame
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Miambo Maombi is one hell of a way to make yourself known by several anagramatic aliases
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you don't have a smartwatch, there's always the backup option:

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

What kind of idiot straps his only means of emergency communication to his wrist?  They always tie you up!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The last time I pulled a Dick Tracy move at work I had a chat with HR and a mandatory vacation to find my true calling in life. And some restraining orders. It was a damn good likeness though.

/pro tip: use ballpoint, avoid markers and paint pens
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now I'm Prune Tracy!
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fano: Now I'm Prune Tracy!


Take that, Dick Face!
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.