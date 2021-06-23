 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Farking Supreme Court rules that farking cheerleaders can swear all they farking want to outside of their farking school   (apnews.com) divider line
129
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

1638 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 23 Jun 2021 at 11:12 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



129 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Score one for the First Amendment.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overturns BongHits4Jesus?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they should be able to be strippers!

What is this North Korea??
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They get it right sometimes.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
TFA kinda ends on a cliffhanger, doesn't it?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Overturns BongHits4Jesus?


A big part of Bong Hits 4 Jesus is that it was kinda/sorta at a school-sanctioned event. This one was completely on her own time.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I give the schools an F for this. The F stands for F*ck You.
 
whidbey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Surprising, considering how right-leaning this Court is.

But a school has no say over what people do in their lives.  Their job is to educate.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I often think about what it would be like if I was in high school these days, compared to the early 90s when I did go to school. I probably would have been kicked out on day one for doing similar s***. The stuff I got away with back then would never happen now.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A broken clock is right two times each day ... unless it's digital.
 
wademh
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Give (me) an F
 
xxxHAHAguyxxx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow. Real important issues being debated there. Nice job, guys.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
GIMME AN F!
GIMME A U!
GIMME A C!
GIMME A K!
WHAT'S THAT SPELL?
I CAN'T HEEEEEAR YOUUUUUU!
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: And they should be able to be strippers!

What is this North Korea??


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But the justices did not foreclose schools from disciplining students for what they say off campus.

While this is indeed a victory, I can't wait to hear that explained.
 
12349876
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh, Clarence!
 
Dafatone
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whidbey: Surprising, considering how right-leaning this Court is.

But a school has no say over what people do in their lives.  Their job is to educate.


When it's not a Political case, as in either a case that impacts political power or touches directly on hot-button issues, most of the justices, even the conservative ones, are pretty reasonable.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ridiculous that it had to go all the way to SCOTUS, but at least they made the right call.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: They get it right sometimes.


Except one of them. Article doesn't state which robed dingbat voted against the 1st Amendment. I'm going to guess The Handmaiden as naughty curse words and rude gestures are not the proper behavior for a young girl according to Catholic doctrine harumph! She's ruined her chance to get married and have thirty children. To the nunnery with her!

/ Break out the rulers for the thrashings.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ruling, for the primary source junkies.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

xxxHAHAguyxxx: Wow. Real important issues being debated there. Nice job, guys.


Whether schools have the authority to punish students for speech completely outside of the school context?  Yeah, I'd say that's a pretty important issue.  The implications of a case are frequently more important than the particulars of the fact pattern.
 
eatsnackysmores
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was told this thread would have cheerleaders?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cheerleader thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Someone Else's Alt: They get it right sometimes.

Except one of them. Article doesn't state which robed dingbat voted against the 1st Amendment. I'm going to guess The Handmaiden as naughty curse words and rude gestures are not the proper behavior for a young girl according to Catholic doctrine harumph! She's ruined her chance to get married and have thirty children. To the nunnery with her!

/ Break out the rulers for the thrashings.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
JokerMattly
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: But the justices did not foreclose schools from disciplining students for what they say off campus.

While this is indeed a victory, I can't wait to hear that explained.


Is it basically that Schools -can- punish students for off-campus speech, as long as said speech is not protected speech? I don't know why exactly the cheerleader was swearing.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is this the one where the school tried to argue that her random "fark this farking bullshiat!" post was totes a vague threat of a school shooting? Possibly when it became clear that they were trying to punish her for swearing on her own time?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mochunk: I often think about what it would be like if I was in high school these days, compared to the early 90s when I did go to school. I probably would have been kicked out on day one for doing similar s***. The stuff I got away with back then would never happen now.


They would've sent me to Gitmo.

/ This isn't contact lens solution, it's vodka!
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
8-1, with Thomas dissenting.  Can't wait to read the dissent (don't see it posted yet).

seems like a perfectly logical decision but (a) "in a very narrow opinion that still permits schools to regulate off-campus speech" (or some such).  what does that mean?

and (b) curious how Thomas came out on this.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Someone Else's Alt: They get it right sometimes.

Except one of them. Article doesn't state which robed dingbat voted against the 1st Amendment. I'm going to guess The Handmaiden as naughty curse words and rude gestures are not the proper behavior for a young girl according to Catholic doctrine harumph! She's ruined her chance to get married and have thirty children. To the nunnery with her!

/ Break out the rulers for the thrashings.


It was Thomas.  No shocker there, he famously doesn't accept the "penumbra" argument in favor of a Constitutional right to privacy, so this probably falls under an extension of that notion.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JokerMattly: Jeebus Saves: But the justices did not foreclose schools from disciplining students for what they say off campus.

While this is indeed a victory, I can't wait to hear that explained.

Is it basically that Schools -can- punish students for off-campus speech, as long as said speech is not protected speech? I don't know why exactly the cheerleader was swearing.


No, it's that they haven't ruled on that yet.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: But the justices did not foreclose schools from disciplining students for what they say off campus.

While this is indeed a victory, I can't wait to hear that explained.


Probably things like "I'm bringing a bomb to school tomorrow and no one can stop me!!"
 
Geotpf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Is this the one where the school tried to argue that her random "fark this farking bullshiat!" post was totes a vague threat of a school shooting? Possibly when it became clear that they were trying to punish her for swearing on her own time?


Yup.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dafatone: whidbey: Surprising, considering how right-leaning this Court is.

But a school has no say over what people do in their lives.  Their job is to educate.

When it's not a Political case, as in either a case that impacts political power or touches directly on hot-button issues, most of the justices, even the conservative ones, are pretty reasonable.


And even then, you can't just take a case to SCOTUS saying "abortions are illegal", you need to have a pretty legit case that can be made, otherwise they'll toss you out for lack of standing, as has been demonstrated a lot by Trump and the GOP of late
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: But the justices did not foreclose schools from disciplining students for what they say off campus.

While this is indeed a victory, I can't wait to hear that explained.


Yeah, that seems to say the opposite of the ruling.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: A broken clock is right two times each day ... unless it's digital.


Depends on how broken it is.  If it's completely stopped, yep -- it's right twice a day.  On the other hand, if it still runs but loses one minute each day, it'll take two years before it shows the right time again.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JokerMattly: Jeebus Saves: But the justices did not foreclose schools from disciplining students for what they say off campus.

While this is indeed a victory, I can't wait to hear that explained.

Is it basically that Schools -can- punish students for off-campus speech, as long as said speech is not protected speech? I don't know why exactly the cheerleader was swearing.


She said something along the lines of "fark cheerleading and fark the school".  Maybe you're right though and schools can punish kids for slander or something.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

whidbey: Surprising, considering how right-leaning this Court is.

But a school has no say over what people do in their lives.  Their job is to educate.


Unless a "dude" wants to wear a dress, or a girl has "nappy" hair. That is perfectly in line with a school telling a student and parents to conform or pound sand.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

whidbey: Surprising, considering how right-leaning this Court is.

But a school has no say over what people do in their lives.  Their job is to educate.


I feel like there continues to be this expectation of the current SCOTUS just farking shiatting all over things, even though so far their rulings have all been pretty much in line with the constitution and haven't been completely batshiat.

I know, the expectations there are a low bar to start with, but...
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fireproof: strathmeyer: Overturns BongHits4Jesus?

A big part of Bong Hits 4 Jesus is that it was kinda/sorta at a school-sanctioned event. This one was completely on her own time.


Oh well keep fighting the good fight Bongers
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You guys are all pro first amendment about the middle finger.

Let's see that girl say something pro Trump and see how many 1st amendment advocates are out there.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: But the justices did not foreclose schools from disciplining students for what they say off campus.

While this is indeed a victory, I can't wait to hear that explained.


Breyer apparently said at oral arguments that he doesn't want to make a standard. The decision keeps very much in tune with that, and, like SCOTUS already said about teh pr0nz, they're sure they'll know not-protected speech by students outside of school when they see it.

...that's probably a bad comparison to make here, but it fits. (GODDAMN dude, phrasing!)

Anyway, schools retain the right to police students' expression in some very narrow cases - like "Bong hits 4 Jesus", where the school has an interest in punishing expressions of support for illegal behavior - but punishing a student for expressing criticism within already-established 1A limits (i.e. the student was not supporting anything illegal), when the student did not mention the school or anyone in it specifically, is out of bounds.

// Thomas dissented, because of course, and also because The State has a legitimate interest in policing students' speech
// in the name of freedom, you see
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

eatsnackysmores: I was told this thread would have cheerleaders?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What about werewolves?
 
Number 216
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

xxxHAHAguyxxx: Wow. Real important issues being debated there. Nice job, guys.


Why do feel that free speech is not an important issue?
 
portnoyd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The winners here, as usual, are the lawyers that took that all the way to the top.
 
skyotter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Overturns BongHits4Jesus?


This.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: 8-1, with Thomas dissenting.  Can't wait to read the dissent (don't see it posted yet).

seems like a perfectly logical decision but (a) "in a very narrow opinion that still permits schools to regulate off-campus speech" (or some such).  what does that mean?

and (b) curious how Thomas came out on this.


It defends this particular student but is vague enough to not protect other students in similar situations

https://mobile.twitter.com/Popehat/st​a​tus/1407710823875678212
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Someone Else's Alt: They get it right sometimes.

Except one of them. Article doesn't state which robed dingbat voted against the 1st Amendment. I'm going to guess The Handmaiden as naughty curse words and rude gestures are not the proper behavior for a young girl according to Catholic doctrine harumph! She's ruined her chance to get married and have thirty children. To the nunnery with her!

/ Break out the rulers for the thrashings.


One would think, but it was Clarence.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good for them. The fact that this case made it all the way to SCOTUS is kind of ridiculous.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 129 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.