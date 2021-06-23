 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Bad: cops bust down your door without a warrant. We'll allow it: to wake you up and get you out of your burning dwelling   (wcvb.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Firefighter, The Doors, Somerville police officer, English-language films, Lambert said.Resident Willis Carter, Somerville police officer Thomas Lambert, extra manpower, front of the home  
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Salute 🍺
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not gonna snark. Good use of the hero tag.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Acab no matter what. If these people were black the cops would have made s'mores over the dying family.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Amazing how they didn't shoot them first. Or the family dog.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You're not going to get reimbursed for that door, you know.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Awesome.

Change the batteries in your smoke detectors, folks.

Then, if one of them suddenly stops beeping, check to make sure it isn't on fire.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Smackledorfer: Acab no matter what. If these people were black the cops would have made s'mores over the dying family.


You know you are getting played right?  Outside of maybe the Nazis when was it ever correct that all of them were even remotely bad?
 
