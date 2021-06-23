 Skip to content
(Bothell-Kenmore Reporter)   Today's tips for staying safe when it reaches the dangerously high 80s or even the 90s in Seattle: 1) Take off the flannel. 2) Water your moss. 3) remember that a vintage record player can be converted into an ironic mechanical fan   (bothell-reporter.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local forecast here tomorrow: 97 degrees with 107 heat index. Makes 80s feel like a cold front.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Lowes is going to get a few more Benjamins from me for one more AC unit. The electricity bill next month should be quite epic.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alexa 7 day forecast for Furnace Creek California

Suddenly this ain't that bad
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seattle Summer
Youtube 09tb8luF82c
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
68 here in Wisconsin, but it should get up to 76 for a high.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wearing flannel and listening to vinyl is exactly what keeps me cool, subby.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
With a lot of houses and apartments not having air conditioning, this will be an uncomfortable weekend.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The high 80s? I thought the whole "PNW people are wussy vegans" thing was a joke
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I get along just fine in flannel when the temperatures are in the mid-100s with a 10% humidity.  Or a cotton or linen shirt with a wool vest.  The trick is to not stay outdoors for too long.  Also, drink plenty of fluids.  And wear a hat.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: With a lot of houses and apartments not having air conditioning, this will be an uncomfortable weekend.

[Fark user image 425x540]


Tired: Making fun of Texans because their power grid can't handle an ice storm
Wired: Feeling bad for Washingtonians because their housing stock was designed by the Amish
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But I converted my vintage mechanical fan into an ironic record player!
 
wild9
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Got a buddy out there and was asking if he was going to be okay...his response was pretty straightforward.

"No, Wild9, I'm not going to be okay. It's going to be farking hot...so hot...and me without AC."
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bitter, bitter. No need to mock people from Seattle. They already pay for their summer paradise.
 
Watubi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
San Francisco hit 80 degrees last week. Looking at my Twitter feed, you'd have thought it was armageddon
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In Houston its currently 95° with 100% humidity.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: With a lot of houses and apartments not having air conditioning, this will be an uncomfortable weekend.

[Fark user image image 425x540]


My apartment in Seattle didn't have AC.  Luckily, that was 18 years and 30 lbs ago so I survived the few heat waves with plenty of alcohol.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: The high 80s? I thought the whole "PNW people are wussy vegans" thing was a joke


Lots of humidity though. I can handle 100 in Phoenix or Vegas a lot better than 90 in Seattle.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I actually have a old window AC unit I'm trying to get rid of in the area.  Difficulty: someone has to lug the heavy ass thing away.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wild9: Got a buddy out there and was asking if he was going to be okay...his response was pretty straightforward.

"No, Wild9, I'm not going to be okay. It's going to be farking hot...so hot...and me without AC."


That's the big problem, asshole landlords and contractors who decide to be ultra-cheap by not installing adequate heating in the southern half of the country and adequate cooling in the northern half of the country.  And in dry areas, no ceiling exhaust fans.  Out in the farking desert, houses can still get mold in their bathrooms.  Idiots.  And so ordinary people suffer.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But, as Curly proved, a vintage record player makes a much better outboard motor.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We live in an old house. I don't think the electrical service can handle more than 1500 btus.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Loved the headline, subby.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bubbles_nw2003
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I live in Seattle and am so very excited to have replaced my crappy oil furnace with a heat pump last winter, I am curious to see how the AC handles this heat.

/back up window unit for my bedroom so sleep happens
//above ground pool just for fun
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder what people did before A/C? Just go jump in the sound.
 
