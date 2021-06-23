 Skip to content
(BBC)   US government to release distraction from the numerous garbage fires at the end of June, here's what lies we already know are in it   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is 100% bullsh*t.

The two Navy pilots were probably ordered to spread this story.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof.

We're alone in the universe. Get over it.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It has been more than half a century since we've started hearing about UFOs. In that time, we've made unbelievable technological advances in nearly every part of our lives. What hasn't changed, somehow...., are the GARBAGE quality videos of these UFOs!!! Really? We can't get ONE clear shot of something with our multibillion dollar gotdamn planes?
/GAH!!!
//Sorry, quitting nicotine
///It's day 2 and I'm grumpy
 
Loucifer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's happening. It's real. We are not alone.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I still say there's nothing to it. Trump wouldn't have been able to keep his mouth shut bragging about it if it were true.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
our tax dollars hard at work.

JFC, we have enough real problems, we don't have to make up problems!
 
comrade
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's just so embarrassing.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof.

We're alone in the universe. Get over it.


I agree with your first point 100%


On your second point, however...

When you consider the unfathomable vastness of space. The billions upon billions of possible places where life might exist, the potential for life takes on a much more plausible tone.


But!

Point one still stands. In order for us to conclusively say so, we must have conclusive proof.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: our tax dollars hard at work.

JFC, we have enough real problems, we don't have to make up problems!


You'll realize how much of a problem it is when those clammy tentacles start probing Uranus
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof.

We're alone in the universe. Get over it.


What do you mean "we"?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At first I thought it was like a Bletchley Park crossword, where you get an interview if you accurately explain all three.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pretending to have contact with aliens is something a corrupt government does to increase its legitimacy
 
Pinner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe it's a warm up to something else.
Get the gen pop on board that the govt is now ACTUALLY paying attention to objects in the sky.
There was talk that these may be probes or beacons.
Maybe they are pretty benign signaling devices from somewhere else. Heck, WE send them out too, just not that far.
Our govts may have an indication that there is in fact an asteroid coming in soon and realize that these probes are sending data back to some other part of the galaxy that, Yup! This is the planet that's getting blown up.

Break the news slowly.
Legalize weed and drugs! People will need it. Won't matter later anyway.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Isitoveryet: our tax dollars hard at work.

JFC, we have enough real problems, we don't have to make up problems!

You'll realize how much of a problem it is when those clammy tentacles start probing Uranus


I propose we change the name of that planet to end that stupid joke once and for all. It's new name should be Urectum.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What we know so far:

The Airforce was obliged to look into UFO reports because there was s slim chance that the Russians were up to something, somewhere, under the cover of BS propaganda, so the principle of contengency planning required everything, even the 99.999% of obvious dud bombs be investigated because that is what military types do.

They never found anything and quit but the UFO profiteers and nutters will continue to milk Government involvement and conspiracism indefintely as long as there is the slightest smidgen of a chance this will rope in the suckers with cash.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: At first I thought it was like a Bletchley Park crossword, where you get an interview if you accurately explain all three.


IR plume, high flying drone, and it's a streetlight
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof.

We're alone in the universe. Get over it.


Impossible claims require no proof or evidence at all. That's how they get you.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"ET-curious"
Stopped reading there.jpg
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Schmerd1948: Isitoveryet: our tax dollars hard at work.

JFC, we have enough real problems, we don't have to make up problems!

You'll realize how much of a problem it is when those clammy tentacles start probing Uranus

I propose we change the name of that planet to end that stupid joke once and for all. It's new name should be Urectum.


I actually spoke your anus but it printed out the planets name. I agree... The joke is worn out and so is your anus. Have a Mars bar
 
