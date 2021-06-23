 Skip to content
 
(Some Bloomberg Guy)   Nine months after lockdowns, US births plummeted by 8%. WTF, people?   (bnnbloomberg.ca) divider line
63
•       •       •

ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anybody track abortion rates?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Does anybody track abortion rates?


The CDC does, but it takes time to collect the data. The most recent year they reported on was 2018.
I strongly suspect this is more about birth control and the drop in getting some impulsive strange last year. People in general avoided in-person medical appointments and procedures.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Economic uncertainty is probably the main cause for lower planned birth rates.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Crazy idea- perhaps people decided that doing something that results in lots of doctor's visits and usually hospitalization wasn't the best idea during a pandemic?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's almost as if limiting social interaction reduces the chances of unwanted pregnancies.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think being locked up with their children has made people decide not to have any more.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We're looking at the future, asking "Would I wish what's coming on myself?", answering "No," then concluding "why would I force it on someone else?"
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Familiarity breeds contempt.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the Fark headline isn't written by someone who is married.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Trump is such an aphrodisiac.  Who wouldn't want to bring a child into the world under such an enlightened mob?  His management of the pandemic is legendary.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's just it subby, people weren't farking as much. Hence the low birth rate.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I think being locked up with their children has made people decide not to have any more.


This.   A couple of months of home schooling will do that.   Also, losing the free childcare schools provided.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not a lot of drunken 1 night stands and booty calls. Being in lockdown reduced sexual partners and escapades leading to more thoughtful sexual encounters and less oops babies.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Does anybody track abortion rates?



US birthrate was dropping long before covid showed up.  something about living in a farked up country with ever an increasing consumer price index and flat/near flat wages probably turned some future parents off.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hard to get knocked up if you are socially distant.

Also immigrants tend to have higher birth rates than native-born Americans, so the pandemic having an effect on immigration would also negatively affect birth rates.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The good news is those anti-maskers now need viagra.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FreakFactory
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My thought is that being cooped is taking the magic out of things.  Can't go to a bar, restaurant, etc.  lindalouwho kinda touched on it, but I was more talking about local household.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Butt stuff.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
the money is in the banana stand:

Yup.

Plus with the high schoolers having less chances what with being home.....
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No money no honey.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: We're looking at the future, asking "Would I wish what's coming on myself?", answering "No," then concluding "why would I force it on someone else?"


but a good, self serving, greedy capitalists would bust that nut now and the hell with the consequences.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
People got bored.  Watched too much porn.  Tried anal a lot.  Better a dick in your ass than a baby tearing your vagina.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
steklo:

Trashy, most likely mega church attendees.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FreakFactory: My thought is that being cooped is taking the magic out of things.  Can't go to a bar, restaurant, etc.  lindalouwho kinda touched on it, but I was more talking about local household.



can't pick up any strange.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What Would Steven Stills Fark?
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 522x460]


Ha.  He's a three-pump chump.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: No money no honey.



nothing will close legs faster.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Economic uncertainty is probably the main cause for lower planned birth rates.


If you are stuck at home you dont want a screaming rat making life worse than it already is
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

johnny_stingray: Butt stuff.



nope

most of that is happening on Capital Hill.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Almost as if women make choices based on economics and personal safety.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Watching the USA meander into fascism probably has a lot of people altering their priorities.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How am I supposed to get laid if my husband is always home?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
good
 
Target Builder
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Weird that people might decide to put off having a baby during a time of economic uncertainty and a nationwide healthcare crisis occurring in parallel with the President stoking civil unrest and making moves to turn the country into a dictatorship.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: It's almost as if limiting social interaction reduces the chances of unwanted pregnancies.


And we know how that stupid ass christian ''abstinence education only'' does against unwanted pregnancies : fark all.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Economic uncertainty is probably the main cause for lower planned birth rates.


StatelyGreekAutomaton: It's almost as if limiting social interaction reduces the chances of unwanted pregnancies.


Linux_Yes: ZAZ: Does anybody track abortion rates?

US birthrate was dropping long before covid showed up.  something about living in a farked up country with ever an increasing consumer price index and flat/near flat wages probably turned some future parents off.



Economic, social and medical uncertainty being an anti-anaphrodisiac, who knew?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Excellent, our master plan to replace the white race by importing Mexicans while creating a fake COVID pandemic is working even better than anticipated.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good thing the rich get richer and the poor get poorer, otherwise this would be a problem.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The unknown future* was scary, the twins retracted for self preservation, and stopped producing the horndog code to brains?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/imagining a truck backup beep-beep-beep as they retract
//scary could be end of all life or election results
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I fear the folks who did get pregnant were a higher proportion of covid-deniers since they might've not been taking precautions seriously. If this is the case, we'll find out in 18/19 years.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We have been back and forth sneaking one past the goalie, and were pretty much lets do it at the start of this whole mess.

And then we were like...."uhhh.....lets make sure we come out the other end of this ok before we take on something we may not be as prepared to handle"

I really was at a point where i could go into demographics research at this point in my life, because the data when we start really getting good numbers in is going to be fascinating.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: How am I supposed to get laid if my husband is always home?


You joke, but I have a friend that found out about his wife's long-term affair because of the pandemic. They're still married. Awkward.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Somehow, looking at the end of the farking world makes people less likely to start a family.  WHO COULD HAVE GUESSED?
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OpusSoup: I fear the folks who did get pregnant were a higher proportion of covid-deniers since they might've not been taking precautions seriously. If this is the case, we'll find out in 18/19 years.


Yes, because you had to keep 6 feet from your spouse if you didn't want to be a denier.

"Honey, i went to piggly wiggly today, sorry, i'll be in the basement for the next 2 weeks. Don't open the door"
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I dunno why this is a "WTF" moment. A ton of people lost their jobs, suffered severe financial hardship and other similar issues during the pandemic. Perhaps bringing a child into that world, with the cost of doctors bills, insurance hikes, and you know...the cost of basic living needs like food and clothes, wasn't the best idea for a lot of people.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Kids these days!
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: I dunno why this is a "WTF" moment. A ton of people lost their jobs, suffered severe financial hardship and other similar issues during the pandemic. Perhaps bringing a child into that world, with the cost of doctors bills, insurance hikes, and you know...the cost of basic living needs like food and clothes, wasn't the best idea for a lot of people.


To be fair it hasn't stopped a ton of them before.
 
