India identifies a new coronavirus variant 'of concern' known as Delta Plus
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And hot on the heels of that, Fauci just announced that Delta is here, and will become the new dominant strain in the US: 

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/23/delta​-​covid-variant-fauci-says-delta-account​s-for-20percent-of-new-cases-in-us.htm​l
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My reaction: wonder if I could take one of those unused doses as a booster.

Oh, and how does this impact the midterms.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: My reaction: wonder if I could take one of those unused doses as a booster.

Oh, and how does this impact the midterms.


Yeah, been thinking about going for another round of a different one. Had moderna, want to get some Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't sign up for Delta+, even though it's just $4.99 a month.
I have too many streaming services already.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jaws_Victim: Myrdinn: My reaction: wonder if I could take one of those unused doses as a booster.

Oh, and how does this impact the midterms.

Yeah, been thinking about going for another round of a different one. Had moderna, want to get some Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson.


The jj vax is a lot less effective against Delta.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. I thought that was the name for the station wagon tank in Animal House.

/ Good flick.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: And hot on the heels of that, Fauci just announced that Delta is here, and will become the new dominant strain in the US: 

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/23/delta-​covid-variant-fauci-says-delta-account​s-for-20percent-of-new-cases-in-us.htm​l


Neat, cuz it's been in Dallas for at least 10 days.
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I literally don't care.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: My reaction: wonder if I could take one of those unused doses as a booster.


I got the J&J jab...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/bring on the boosters
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: My reaction: wonder if I could take one of those unused doses as a booster.


Jaws_Victim: Had moderna, want to get some Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson.


...And this is how addiction to vaccines starts.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also... I called this a couple weeks ago. The population and whatever strange environmental pressures take place in India leads to a higher number of mutations.
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not groovy
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pretty much the same as the Delta variant but with 4 inches of extra leg room.
 
hawcian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Myrdinn: My reaction: wonder if I could take one of those unused doses as a booster.

Jaws_Victim: Had moderna, want to get some Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson.

...And this is how addiction to vaccines starts.


If someone gets the Moderna and then gets Pfizer, does the induced magnetic field get stronger, or do they cancel each other out?
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reuters has a better article. It is already spreading around the world including cases in the US. The differences from delta classic are not yet clear.

https://www.reuters.com/business/heal​t​hcare-pharmaceuticals/what-is-delta-va​riant-coronavirus-with-k417n-mutation-​2021-06-23/

It is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant first detected in India and has acquired the spike protein mutation called K417N which is also found in the Beta variant first identified in South Africa.

"The mutation K417N has been of interest as it is present in the Beta variant (B.1.351 lineage), which was reported to have immune evasion property," India's health ministry said in a statement.

As of June 16, at least 197 cases has been found from 11 countries - Britain (36), Canada (1), India (8), Japan (15), Nepal (3), Poland (9), Portugal (22), Russia (1), Switzerland (18), Turkey (1), the United States (83).
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oldsmobile rubbing their hands saying, "Come on Delta 88"
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another new media-hyped scariant?

Yawn.

No1curr.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gretzkyscores: Another new media-hyped scariant?

Yawn.

No1curr.


People much smarter than you care. Which narrows that down to just about everyone.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hawcian: Destructor: Myrdinn: My reaction: wonder if I could take one of those unused doses as a booster.

Jaws_Victim: Had moderna, want to get some Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson.

...And this is how addiction to vaccines starts.

If someone gets the Moderna and then gets Pfizer, does the induced magnetic field get stronger, or do they cancel each other out?


The fields are mostly additive as long as you're mixing vaccines that induce similarly-oriented magnetic dipoles.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delta-plus-good.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: And hot on the heels of that, Fauci just announced that Delta is here, and will become the new dominant strain in the US: 

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/23/delta-​covid-variant-fauci-says-delta-account​s-for-20percent-of-new-cases-in-us.htm​l


Well... any strain has to be the "dominant" strain at some point. Once the other strains are reduced due to vaccination.

The question is, is 20% of new cases now worse than the 100% of new cases this time last year?

And haven't Pfizer and Moderna said they are preparing boosters for these new variants that should be ready by September?  That's the point of the mRNA process, yes?

We got through the last one. We'll get through this one.

Well, unless the doomsayers whip everyone into a panicked frenzy. I swear some of you act like you want to see the Armageddon. Everybody thinks they're going to be Lord Humongous. Don't realize they're going to be the guy with his ass hanging out chained to the car.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can modify the old delta slogan for the unvaccinated since it's more likely to cause hospitalizations.

"We love to die and it shows."
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Don't sleep on this; I've heard that Delta Plus can transform and easily travel through the atmosphere:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: gretzkyscores: Another new media-hyped scariant?

Yawn.

No1curr.

People much smarter than you care. Which narrows that down to just about everyone.


Absolutely. Further mutations in the spike protein are scary because that is how the vaccines become less effective. At a minimum we're looking at needing booster shots that cover the new variant. Yes those can be made but it will take a lot of time and money to test them, manufacture them, and administer them.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: I swear some of you act like you want to see the Armageddon.


Eh, no.  Knowing the politics of those who refuse to get vaccinated, it has occurred to me we can have a better civilization with rational laws should they... discover the fullness of Darwin's observations.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

olrasputin: hawcian: Destructor: Myrdinn: My reaction: wonder if I could take one of those unused doses as a booster.

Jaws_Victim: Had moderna, want to get some Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson.

...And this is how addiction to vaccines starts.

If someone gets the Moderna and then gets Pfizer, does the induced magnetic field get stronger, or do they cancel each other out?

The fields are mostly additive as long as you're mixing vaccines that induce similarly-oriented magnetic dipoles.


That's why the J&J vaccine is superior, it's a magnetic monopole.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I took my driver's license test in one of these land yachts.
Parallel parked it perfectly on the first attempt (see, we "drove" cars back in them days WITHOUT the use of computer assistance).
Anyhoo, a new variant of concern? Good thing Canucklestan hasn't let the chickens oot of the barn yet!
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: Znuh: And hot on the heels of that, Fauci just announced that Delta is here, and will become the new dominant strain in the US: 

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/23/delta-​covid-variant-fauci-says-delta-account​s-for-20percent-of-new-cases-in-us.htm​l

Well... any strain has to be the "dominant" strain at some point. Once the other strains are reduced due to vaccination.

The question is, is 20% of new cases now worse than the 100% of new cases this time last year?

And haven't Pfizer and Moderna said they are preparing boosters for these new variants that should be ready by September?  That's the point of the mRNA process, yes?

We got through the last one. We'll get through this one.

Well, unless the doomsayers whip everyone into a panicked frenzy. I swear some of you act like you want to see the Armageddon. Everybody thinks they're going to be Lord Humongous. Don't realize they're going to be the guy with his ass hanging out chained to the car.


That's a Patton Oswalt bit.

"I don't care, my asshole is like a bag of Circus Peanuts already..."
 
Juc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sounds like an awful airline that specializes in fat people.
 
Snakee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: gretzkyscores: Another new media-hyped scariant?

Yawn.

No1curr.

People much smarter than you care. Which narrows that down to just about everyone.


No the doom and gloom crowd who wet themselves over everything care, the normal people in the world realized this was a joke a long time ago. Go ahead and enjoy riding that media fear train and following orders like a good sheeple. They love the fact most of todays population cannot think for themselves and must be told how to live. If you call that smart then go for it, I will just refer to you as the special people.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: And haven't Pfizer and Moderna said they are preparing boosters for these new variants that should be ready by September?  That's the point of the mRNA process, yes?


They are, but a new variant that's different enough in the spike protein could force a restart in that process (or force another booster.) The other problem, of course, will be production. Hopefully, a booster will only require one shot, that cuts the production in half.

The reason the mRNA vaccines have been more resistant to variants is that they're not trying to match the entire virus, they're sensitizing the immune system to one particular protein - the spike protein that SARS-CoV-2 uses to infect cells via the ACE2 receptor.

So, there's a limited room for mutation. The mutation would have to change the spike protein enough that the immune system doesn't recognize it, but not so much that it no longer is able to latch into the ACE2 receptor. Mutations to the rest of the virus don't matter, the trigger for the immune system is that particular spike protein.

This isn't impossible, but it's a narrow window. The preparations for a booster are basically if a variant finds a way to still latch to ACE2 but still change enough that currently immunized people don't see immediate immune system response to infection. So far, this window has proven to be narrow enough, most of the infections are of the unvaccinated, those vaccinated by non-mRNA vaccines, or those only partially vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine.

Non-mRNA vaccines are as targeted - they're responding to some proteins in the virus, but which ones are by happenstance as the virus was developed. Once they found one that matched enough, they shipped. Advantage? Easy to make, only one dose, you don't need the very cold storage that the mRNA vaccines currently do. Disadvantage, since you're matching a subset of essentially random proteins on the virus, if those mutate, you start to lose effectiveness, and it may be proteins that don't really matter to the virus, unlike the spike protien that's key to its replication.

If I got the J&J shot, given how easy access to mRNA vaccines are now, I'd treat myself as unvaccinated and go get one of the mRNA vaccines, and not consider myself vaccinated until I'd had both shots and then waited 14 days.
 
amb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Reuters has a better article. It is already spreading around the world including cases in the US. The differences from delta classic are not yet clear.

https://www.reuters.com/business/healt​hcare-pharmaceuticals/what-is-delta-va​riant-coronavirus-with-k417n-mutation-​2021-06-23/

It is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant first detected in India and has acquired the spike protein mutation called K417N which is also found in the Beta variant first identified in South Africa.

"The mutation K417N has been of interest as it is present in the Beta variant (B.1.351 lineage), which was reported to have immune evasion property," India's health ministry said in a statement.

As of June 16, at least 197 cases has been found from 11 countries - Britain (36), Canada (1), India (8), Japan (15), Nepal (3), Poland (9), Portugal (22), Russia (1), Switzerland (18), Turkey (1), the United States (83).


Delta classic is going to be after New Delta flops and they bring back the original Delta, but with high fructose corn syrup.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Snakee: NuclearPenguins: gretzkyscores: Another new media-hyped scariant?

Yawn.

No1curr.

People much smarter than you care. Which narrows that down to just about everyone.

No the doom and gloom crowd who wet themselves over everything care, the normal people in the world realized this was a joke a long time ago. Go ahead and enjoy riding that media fear train and following orders like a good sheeple. They love the fact most of todays population cannot think for themselves and must be told how to live. If you call that smart then go for it, I will just refer to you as the special people.


lol. Get a load of this clown.
 
amb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sid244: Oldsmobile rubbing their hands saying, "Come on Delta 88"


My first car was a Delta 88 Diesel. God what an awful car. 0-60 in just about 3 hours. Only good thing, we could get 4 people in the back seat and 3 in the front.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Next up: Delta Flyer
 
lincoln65
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Snakee: NuclearPenguins: gretzkyscores: Another new media-hyped scariant?

Yawn.

No1curr.

People much smarter than you care. Which narrows that down to just about everyone.

No the doom and gloom crowd who wet themselves over everything care, the normal people in the world realized this was a joke a long time ago. Go ahead and enjoy riding that media fear train and following orders like a good sheeple. They love the fact most of todays population cannot think for themselves and must be told how to live. If you call that smart then go for it, I will just refer to you as the special people.


Hey cool here's a picture of the pants-wetting people of India burning a bunch of sissynannies in the street because their crematoriums were full of cowards.
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bslim: [i.pinimg.com image 600x450]


ch ch ch ch changes
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
assets1.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Been reading about it for a few days. It seem like the variant that boffin were hypothetically worried about last year regarding low vaccine rollout: a variant that outwits treatment and/or vaccines nefore eveyrone ahs the first vaccine (or because people are getting vaccinated and then opening, instead of getting vaccinated and locking down to crush the spread). The resistance to the monoclonal treatments is especially concerning...for the rich people made MA treatments available to themselves.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
as long as it's not Delta Force.

can't handle a covid variant that contain Chuck Norris.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: Also... I called this a couple weeks ago. The population and whatever strange environmental pressures take place in India leads to a higher number of mutations.


Oooh, an unqualified layperson called it. We'll make sure you get the credit you deserve, which is 0.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bluewave69: as long as it's not Delta Force.

can't handle a covid variant that contain Chuck Norris.


Luckily for us, nothing can contain Chuck Norris.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: It's pretty much the same as the Delta variant but with 4 inches of extra leg room.


So it's what regular Delta was in the 1990s?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: LOLITROLU: I swear some of you act like you want to see the Armageddon.

Eh, no.  Knowing the politics of those who refuse to get vaccinated, it has occurred to me we can have a better civilization with rational laws should they... discover the fullness of Darwin's observations.


Apparently pretty much everyone hospitalized right now from Covid is unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated.
I think we have to do our damnedest to get the vaccine to everyone who wants it, but after a while you have to shrug your shoulders for the people who refuse.
Waiting until September to hopefully get my kiddos vaccinated.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Snakee: NuclearPenguins: gretzkyscores: Another new media-hyped scariant?

Yawn.

No1curr.

People much smarter than you care. Which narrows that down to just about everyone.

No the doom and gloom crowd who wet themselves over everything care, the normal people in the world realized this was a joke a long time ago. Go ahead and enjoy riding that media fear train and following orders like a good sheeple. They love the fact most of todays population cannot think for themselves and must be told how to live. If you call that smart then go for it, I will just refer to you as the special people.

lol. Get a load of this clown.


He's also all about "heritage" and flying the confederate cumrag.

Don't waste your time with that piece of garbage.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bslim: NuclearPenguins: Snakee: NuclearPenguins: gretzkyscores: Another new media-hyped scariant?

Yawn.

No1curr.

People much smarter than you care. Which narrows that down to just about everyone.

No the doom and gloom crowd who wet themselves over everything care, the normal people in the world realized this was a joke a long time ago. Go ahead and enjoy riding that media fear train and following orders like a good sheeple. They love the fact most of todays population cannot think for themselves and must be told how to live. If you call that smart then go for it, I will just refer to you as the special people.

lol. Get a load of this clown.

He's also all about "heritage" and flying the confederate cumrag.

Don't waste your time with that piece of garbage.


I once saw some amateur interracial porn where the dude literally turned it into a cumrag. 'Twas glorious
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I remember a Fark thread where we all laughed and dismissed some Indian official's remark on Twitter to stop calling it the "India variant" the way we called other variants after countries. I mean, he didn't want the PR of India being a country of 1.4 billion people with quite a few living in very poor but very disease and virus-friendly conditions.
That guy was more powerful than we realized.
 
geggy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bslim: NuclearPenguins: Snakee: NuclearPenguins: gretzkyscores: Another new media-hyped scariant?

Yawn.

No1curr.

People much smarter than you care. Which narrows that down to just about everyone.

No the doom and gloom crowd who wet themselves over everything care, the normal people in the world realized this was a joke a long time ago. Go ahead and enjoy riding that media fear train and following orders like a good sheeple. They love the fact most of todays population cannot think for themselves and must be told how to live. If you call that smart then go for it, I will just refer to you as the special people.

lol. Get a load of this clown.

He's also all about "heritage" and flying the confederate cumrag.

Don't waste your time with that piece of garbage.


Oh wow. Rarely do I check out profiles, but that one certainly screams Mensa material.
 
