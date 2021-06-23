 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Iranian news agency channels the Beastie Boys, pointing to drone attack on nuclear facilities and saying "Listen all y'all"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
23
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're finally ready to fight for their right to party?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No sleep 'till critical mass!
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Star Trek Beyond (2016) - Sabotage Scene (8/10) | Movieclips
Youtube 5PaUTnk9k9Y
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nathan Wind strikes again.

I imagine this sort of thing will happen often in the future.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can't, they won't and they don't stop reprocessing.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a "Girls" reference? Because they've apologized for that already.

The Beastie Boys I mean. I don't suppose Iran will ever apologize for its views regarding girls.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pixbear.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, explain to me again how Israel is not provoking war?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to IRNA, dozens of eggs were seized and two 12 year old suspects were detained.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never mind what just happened...we'll just inject Kirk with Khan blood and *poof* all better.

/ yes, that is a reference to Star Trek Into Darkness.

// which, I liked.

/// no, it had nothing to do with shirtless Zoe Saldana or shirtless Alice Eve
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Da Bomb from Bamboozled
Youtube 5odrtwNoTW0
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Excerpts from a strongly worded letter:

Now here's a little story we've got to tell
About three bad countries you know so well
It started way back in history...

"Now my name is UN., I've got a license to kill
I think you know what time it is, it's time to get ill
Now what do we have here an outlaw and his nuclear,
I run this land, you understand, I make myself clear?"

You got two choices of what you can do
It's not a tough decision as you can see
We can blow you away or you can survive with us
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Looking down the barrel of a gun
Son of a gun, son of a biatch
Getting paid, getting rich.
 
Abox
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: Is this a "Girls" reference?


Brass Monkey.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kokomo61: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5PaUTnk9​k9Y]


i thought that scene was silly because of the soundtrack, then in another scene there was a motocross exhibition.

all in all, i didn't like it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Yeah, explain to me again how Israel is not provoking war?


What's sad is we got rid of the corrupt Ultra Right Wing Israeli prime minister, just for a (we think) non-corrupt Ultra Right Wing Israeli prime minister (thought according to Israeli media, it might be more for show and he's more moderate than he appears to be, but time will tell). It's better that he won't wag the dog by bombing Palestinians to avoid arrest, but he will try to have his intelligence agencies attack Iran anyway he can without calling attention to it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Never mind what just happened...we'll just inject Kirk with Khan blood and *poof* all better.

/ yes, that is a reference to Star Trek Into Darkness.

// which, I liked.

/// no, it had nothing to do with shirtless Zoe Saldana or shirtless Alice Eve


Would be funny if the next scene after defusing the torpedo was Alice Eve's character's court martial.

/"So, why did you strip down to your underwear in front of your commanding officer without warning him what you were doing, or just put on the away team uniform on in your quarters?"
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Yeah, explain to me again how Israel is not provoking war?


A "foreign" drone attack, that was skilled enough to pop up here

Fark user imageView Full Size


... but incompetent enough that Iran was able to swat it down easily?

Fark user imageView Full Size


And if not outright bullshiat, the conspicuous lack of "Israel" in Iran's statement suggests that it may have been a domestic affair, and they have nothing whatsoever to tie it to Israel.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Israel, given Iran's safety record, by delaying Iran's nuclear weapons program, is actually saving Iran (from Iran).
 
johnphantom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Israel, given Iran's safety record, by delaying Iran's nuclear weapons program, is actually saving Iran (from Iran).


Why? Because if Iran actually had nukes Israel would feel justified nuking them?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: johnphantom: Yeah, explain to me again how Israel is not provoking war?

A "foreign" drone attack, that was skilled enough to pop up here

[Fark user image 342x204]

... but incompetent enough that Iran was able to swat it down easily?

[Fark user image 250x321]

And if not outright bullshiat, the conspicuous lack of "Israel" in Iran's statement suggests that it may have been a domestic affair, and they have nothing whatsoever to tie it to Israel.


You realize drones don't have to be launched from a foreign country, they're small and portable enough to be launched locally inside the country that is being attacked by a foreign agent.

Just because the drone doesn't have the Star of David painted on it and playing the Hava Nagila as it flies around, doesn't take away the possibility that this was an Israel orchestrated attack on Iran's nuclear program.
 
