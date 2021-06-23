 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   Russia claims it fired warning shots and dropped bombs on British destroyer. The Royal Navy disputes this, as they're apparently just used to parts falling off of Russian jets   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can we just get on with the global nuclear war already? This planet is in serious need of a reboot.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Ruskies are mad that their plant (Trump) got ousted, and now they're desperate to piss off the west. But not fully committed to being bombed back to the stone age. Which they would be. So they're just playing footsie with their military toys.

Well la-dee-da.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The main reason Putin backed Trump so hard against Hillary is because he saw what happened to his buddies Saddam and Khaddafi.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Russian military "We fired shots at destroyer but vodka failed to penetrate hull."
 
tuxq
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lets just get this shiat over with so we can have another baby boom and get the economy re-started by cancelling all foreign-held US debt by way of annihilating the holders of said debt.


/HELL YEAH, BROTHER!
//being facetious
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bring Back the Draft!
and some bar mix.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Every maritime nation on earth needs to be sailing through Crimea's territorial waters, citing Kyiv's permission. Respecting Russia's claim there is close enough to tacit approval to bolster Russia's adverse possession long game - just like with China.

Stop playing their game. It's infuriating that upholding these laws keeps falling to countries that you could count on one hand.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Much better article here
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Can we just get on with the global nuclear war already? This planet is in serious need of a reboot.


Fu*k you, I just bought an Xbox.
 
NEDM
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You know, it occurs to me, Russia never got any kind of penalty for stealing Ukraine's navy.  Crimea itself they could make some bullshiat excuse about legality that doesn't make much sense, but they also straight up seized pretty much the entire Ukrainian navy.  Even the biggest Putin Simps never try to justify that beyond "Whatcha gun do about it, b*tch".
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Can we just get on with the global nuclear war already? This planet is in serious need of a reboot.


Things are starting to smell a bit musty around here.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't care any more. Moronic farkwits are going to kill us all.
 
wage0048
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: The main reason Putin backed Trump so hard against Hillary is because he saw what happened to his buddies Saddam and Khaddafi.


You mean minions, and not the cute, yellow ones from that movie.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Don't care any more. Moronic farkwits are going to kill us all.


I don't mind that I am going to die by government hands...that's fine. I can accept that but if you've done your homework, and studied the effects of a nuclear war, if you're not in the direct line of fire from the bomb, and away from the blast area it could take a while for the nuclear effects to kill you.

A slow and painful death.

I don't wish that on anyone.

so if there is a major nuclear war, head to the nearest big city and hope they drop a bomb in it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: head to the nearest big city and hope they drop a bomb in it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Podna
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: The main reason Putin backed Trump so hard against Hillary is because he saw what happened to his buddies Saddam and Khaddafi.


Saddam was ours.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd imagine the Su 24 pilot's threat warnings were going positively tonto.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"I say, old chap, that Russian aeroplane just dropped a bomb on us."
"Pshaw, laddie, that's just part of the wing. Happens all the time round here."
"Ah, yes, I see it now. Isn't it about time for tea?"
 
funmonger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
*YAWN*ski.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As with most things Russian, their actual power resides almost entirely on outward perceptions of their power with absolutely nothing to back it up. Sure they have impressive-looking Fighters and warships but as we have seen with their submarine Fleet, the ability to maintain them is tenuous at best.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rummonkey: Sure they have impressive-looking Fighters and warships


In an 80's retro kinda way.
 
funmonger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Putin can't do shiat.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You think the British wouldn't have any trouble keeping track of their like 2 ships in their navy but whatever.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Can we just get on with the global nuclear war already? This planet is in serious need of a reboot.


Just starve russia into submission. All those russian oil and gas pipelines in europe? Blow them the fark up.

Cut Russia from internet and the world banking system. Seize all their assets and bank accounts in europe. Close all embassies. Kick out all spies aka diplomats. Ban russian airlines from ever entering EU territory. Ban all imports and exports from russia. Seize all assets from their propaganda tv networks in europe aka russia today, sputnik and oan.

Thatd be a start. Stop cuddling them like its 1939.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

funmonger: Putin can't do shiat.


Putin has the napoleon complex and has a small weiner. FFS, the ''MIGHTY RUSSIAN EMPIRE'' is threatened by one shiatty british destroyer ? Inferiority complex much?
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Bring Back the Draft!
and some bar mix.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: Karma Chameleon: Can we just get on with the global nuclear war already? This planet is in serious need of a reboot.

Just starve russia into submission. All those russian oil and gas pipelines in europe? Blow them the fark up.

Cut Russia from internet and the world banking system. Seize all their assets and bank accounts in europe. Close all embassies. Kick out all spies aka diplomats. Ban russian airlines from ever entering EU territory. Ban all imports and exports from russia. Seize all assets from their propaganda tv networks in europe aka russia today, sputnik and oan.

Thatd be a start. Stop cuddling them like its 1939.


Sure, lets leave them broke, in the dark and starving with thousands of land, sea and air based nuclear weapons.

They probably wont do anything.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Karma Chameleon: Can we just get on with the global nuclear war already? This planet is in serious need of a reboot.


As someone who works near an 4th of 5th tier military target (a tier list I made in my mind), as long as they kill me while I am at work, bring on the apocalypse.
 
