A vagina tunnel? It's more likely than you think
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, come on... a vagina tunnel?

*looks at the pic in the article*

Wow... that's what it is, all right
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd enter it. And leave. And enter. And leave. And enter. And leave. And enter. And leave. And enter. And leave. And enter. And leave. And enter. And leave. And enter. And leave. And enter. And leave. And enter. And leave.

Aaand I'm spent.

/Thanks, Cara
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shh - you had me at "rotisserie chicken oven".
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine not knowing this person and showing up at this house for a date..."hold on, think I left something in my car" [walks out, car heard peeling out of driveway].

There's fun and quirky, then there's "what the actual f*ck is happening, here?"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Help me find my keys, and we can drive out.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens if you spill gravy inside of it?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i like when young talent thinks easy money is a forever thing.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno.  It looks awfully dry.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She said the inspiration was the Mad Hatter's Tea Party and filled the home with prints, colors, and unusual accents"

So what, she walks around the house going " 'ello Guvner" "Thank you, come again!" ??
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This might already be implied, but ladies, don't put your tongue in crazy.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: i like when young talent thinks easy money is a forever thing.


How do you know she isn't setting herself up to be the next name in Home Decor?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coo-Coo for Cocoa Puffs!!!
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow there really is no accounting for taste. Or the lack thereof.

My mother often said, "it takes all kinds to make a world" whenever confronted with an oddity.  I think this one may have pushed her over the edge.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: What happens if you spill gravy inside of it?


That would be cool, photograph some giant baby head leaving it...

/ I know
// get help
/// geesh
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


'One enters the so-called rebirth canal through a vulval soft sculpture and then proceeds to crawl out of a round washing-machine door suggestive of a rectum'

I dated a gal that had an asshole like a washing machine door.
She was a top loader, though.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allthesametome: Wow there really is no accounting for taste. Or the lack thereof.

My mother often said, "it takes all kinds to make a world" whenever confronted with an oddity.  I think this one may have pushed her over the edge.


Bad taste is timeless.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And people say models are stupid.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
btraz70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strangely I actually could be comfortable in most of that house.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: i like when young talent thinks easy money is a forever thing.


"Talent"

lol
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the right one?
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I built a penis tower I would be history's greatest monster.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walls 2 feet from your pool table are not conducive to a fun game of billiards.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
26 posts and nobody's mentioned her eyebrows?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like most of the house. THis looks like a great room for big party.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do people with money seem to have such God awful taste?
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Why do people with money seem to have such God awful taste?


Because people like this around themselves with people who are incapable of saying no. Eventually the looks run out and those people drift away to find other people to sponge money off of.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

btraz70: Strangely I actually could be comfortable in most of that house.


I know- I thought the same thing. Much of it isn't what I would have sought out but it really seems to work.

She's having fun with it - good for her.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: I like most of the house. THis looks like a great room for big party.
[Fark user image 850x451]


ooooorrrrrrgggggyyyyyyy
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That vagina looks very red and irritated. I'd suggest having a gynecologist give it a housecall.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was supposed to be a joke...
img.youtube.comView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: And people say models are stupid.
[Fark user image 850x453]


I'm surprised they fit a ballroom in a room that small.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the door handle?

honouryourflow.co.ukView Full Size
 
frieque
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would I put a vagina tunnel in my house? Hell no. But I have mad respect for anyone who goes to extremes to personalize their home. That's why I have a massive, 45 square foot table for playing tabletop RPGs in my dedicated games room. You only live once. If you can afford it, you might as well surround yourself with things that make you happy.

I have a degree in architecture and probably would have stuck with it as a career if I could have worked on highly unique projects like this the whole time.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RiverRat: Who?


Subby's mom
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Why do people with money seem to have such God awful taste?


Because nobody has ever told her how dumb she is because ever since she turned 13 every person shes ever met has been trying to fark her.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Why do people with money seem to have such God awful taste?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this why we're supposed to take millennial/Gen-whatevah's seriously?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: jaytkay: I like most of the house. THis looks like a great room for big party.
[Fark user image 850x451]

ooooorrrrrrgggggyyyyyyy


No, the orgies happen in this room: 
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


That room literally serves no purpose other than orgies.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: sinko swimo: i like when young talent thinks easy money is a forever thing.

How do you know she isn't setting herself up to be the next name in Home Decor?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Costco is selling extra large maxi pads, maybe she can incorporate one of these for her tunnel.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Designers need some one to say "Um, no.  It's too much."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: That room literally serves no purpose other than orgies.


While house hunting last year I wanted a home with a full finished basement. The wife asked what for. I told her either a dungeon or a sex room.

When we settled on the home, it did not have a basement.

her loss.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Eyes match the house.

Fark user imageView Full Size


If she is so sex positive why does the vagina tunnel connect to a washing machine or vice versa?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Snort: Designers need some one to say "Um, no.  It's too much."


What? And miss out on all that extra dough they can make by offering even more wacky designs?

They live for this stuff.

(and they don't have to live in it)
 
