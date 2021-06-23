 Skip to content
 
(KSN Wichita)   The economy is getting tough for criminals out here, having to resort to walk-by shootings for their criminal activities   (ksn.com) divider line
11
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I blame feet
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
One person shot another person in Wichita. So it was Wednesday.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gas is expensive, yo.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The drive-by is so impersonal, I really hope it's on its way out.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thousands of sedentary criminals die of heart disease every year. Walk-by and jog-by shootings are a good way to promote cardiovascular health for this population.
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Geeze, if you're going to walk and shoot, make sure you finish the job!
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Steal a bike or a scooter. Or learn to skate FFS.
 
Calvin Butterball
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: The drive-by is so impersonal, I really hope it's on its way out.


COUNTERPOINT: drive-by shootings encourage social distancing

/Czech-slav, Liberace
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Harry and Edgmoor? There's a gas station right there on the north west side of the intersection. I bet someone tried to car-jack the victim. Although, that REALLY would not have been my first guess as a location for something to go down. The intersection has an absolute shiat-ton of houses right there.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: Harry and Edgmoor? There's a gas station right there on the north west side of the intersection. I bet someone tried to car-jack the victim. Although, that REALLY would not have been my first guess as a location for something to go down. The intersection has an absolute shiat-ton of houses right there.


It happened in the middle of the neighborhood actually. I think the kid passed away looking at a different story. I feel like a jerk but I did submit the headline 12 hours ago.
 
