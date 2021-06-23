 Skip to content
 
(DeadState)   "Your Honor, I feel I should get probation for my role in the Jan 6th riots because I've watched 'Schindlers List'." Judge: "Ha ha, no"   (deadstate.org) divider line
    United States Capitol, Washington, D.C., Anna-Morgan Lloyd, Indiana woman, Morgan-Lloyd, U.S. Capitol  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've learned that even though we live in a wonderful country, things still need to improve," Morgan-Lloyd wrote in her letter.

She learned that America is a wonderful country that still needs to improve by watching Schindler's List?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And it was the funniest f*cking movie I ever saw," he continued.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*she
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I DID THIS EXTRA CREDIT FOR NOTHING?!?!?!
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: "I've learned that even though we live in a wonderful country, things still need to improve," Morgan-Lloyd wrote in her letter.

She learned that America is a wonderful country that still needs to improve by watching Schindler's List?


One can write an entire novel on how mother farkin' wacked that is.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actions have consequences....If you don't understand, you're in the consequences part.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did subby not RTFA?  (I know, nobody does)

Probation is exactly what she's getting, plus some community service and a tiny fine.  Pretty good deal for treason- any sane country would have her looking at 2040 with hope that she might get early release.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she should ride on Schindler elevator for a while or an escalator.  Or a moving walkway.  She would learn that someone else is controlling the speed and path of her process.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/And Schindler's List? Did the lawyer want to start by knocking some of the anti-Semitism out of his client?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't possibly be anti-Semitic, since I had a bagel with cream cheese for breakfast.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude...it doesn't count if you're cheering for the Nazis to discover that Schindler is intentionally saving Jews.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad your mom made the wrong Sophie's Choice.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you cheer for the Nazis in Schindler's list, you have taken exactly the wrong message from that movie.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I can't possibly be anti-Semitic, since I had a bagel with cream cheese for breakfast.


No lox? Okay, Hitler.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think remedial 2nd grade ought to be one of the conditions of probation for Anna-Morgan Lloyd [sic] and her kkkomrads.

/The proofreading life is dead in America.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: Pocket Ninja: "I've learned that even though we live in a wonderful country, things still need to improve," Morgan-Lloyd wrote in her letter.

She learned that America is a wonderful country that still needs to improve by watching Schindler's List?

One can write an entire novel on how mother farkin' wacked that is.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I can't possibly be anti-Semitic, since I had a bagel with cream cheese for breakfast.


No lox?! OFF TO THE CAMPS FOR YOU!
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Subby, the judge didn't accept/reject shiat since sentencing is today.  The USA accepted the plea deal (for reasons that are silly to me).  I had to go 3 links deep for this money shot, but it was worth it.

From the linked, linked USA Today article about this:

In her letter to the court, Morgan-Lloyd said she later realized that if she removed herself from the crowd, the violent participants "may have lost the nerve to do what they did." "For that I am sorry and take responsibility," Morgan-Lloyd wrote.

So if this bint held THAT much sway over the crowd, why in the living hell should she get off with probation?  She's like the alpha-MAGA, all she had to do was lower her hand and the crowd would have peacefully dissipated, right?

Talk about a inflated sense of self-importance.  I hope the judge rejects the deal and throws the book at her, but she's a white woman without a criminal history to speak of.  I know better.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Marcus Aurelius: I can't possibly be anti-Semitic, since I had a bagel with cream cheese for breakfast.

No lox? Okay, Hitler.


tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now comes the "...and find out".

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middlewaytao: [Fark user image 734x900]


I laughed out loud at this, because, seriously, it's time to start throwing the book at these assholes.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She probably learned something from this.

"I knew there was no point in watching that stupid Jew movie."

/I don't think these people can be "fixed"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Maybe she should ride on Schindler elevator for a while or an escalator.  Or a moving walkway.  She would learn that someone else is controlling the speed and path of her process.


She's probably an advocate for Schindler's Bubble Sort...
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Marcus Aurelius: I can't possibly be anti-Semitic, since I had a bagel with cream cheese for breakfast.

No lox?! OFF TO THE CAMPS FOR YOU!


Salmon are for bears.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have considered her worthy of consideration for a reduced sentence if she had read even one farking book on these subjects. But she watched movies instead of reading because it is easier. She's basically saying that her quest for leniency deserves as little effort as possible.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My book report on Shindlers list.

It's a movie about a guy named Shindler, i think his first name is Qui-Gon.  His daughter is stolen by the Jews, so he starts killing a bunch of randos with his very special set of skills.  But it turns out, IT WASNT THE JEWS! It was a pack of wolves that had been following him the entire movie.  So they try to frame him for murder on this train. But he ends up winning, but then people he knows gets Taken by the Jews two more times, but it's really the sneaky Arabs.  One of the kids that was stolen is going to end up being a really bad person cause he keeps saying 'now this is pod racing!' and everyone in the audience is like THAT's DARK VADER LOL. But then he's in this underground bunker, kinda like the one my Uncle Cletus has but bigger, and he has a kid who escapes this vault and nukes a whole town!  Anyways, I don't want to spoil the ending but I think you should watch it.  And please don't send me to jail, judge! TY<3
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lady's lawyer was on CNN this morning. They had to cut the segment short because the lawyer was either distracted or stoned on Oxy or both. Complete trainwreck of an interview.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgt Otter: browneye: Pocket Ninja: "I've learned that even though we live in a wonderful country, things still need to improve," Morgan-Lloyd wrote in her letter.

She learned that America is a wonderful country that still needs to improve by watching Schindler's List?

One can write an entire novel on how mother farkin' wacked that is.

[Fark user image image 425x488]


I really wish that phrase at the bottom didn't have the association it does.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x239]

/And Schindler's List? Did the lawyer want to start by knocking some of the anti-Semitism out of his client?


As long as you hate Jews less than Muslims, it's all good
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her lawyer told her to watch them?

More proof that any idiot can be a lawyer.
 
8 inches [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Subby (and the article) is back to calling it a riot and not an "Insurrection'.

/Using that term was blatantly political and exceptionally disingenuous.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Did subby not RTFA?  (I know, nobody does)

Probation is exactly what she's getting, plus some community service and a tiny fine.  Pretty good deal for treason- any sane country would have her looking at 2040 with hope that she might get early release.


This is a federal court.  Plea deals aren't binding on the court.

Here is a good summary:

https://www.thehardylawfirm.com/feder​a​l-plea-agreements-tampa-florida/

While the court will likely take up the recommendation, it's not for sure until sentencing.

This whole thing is dumb - she needs actual jail time.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgt Otter: browneye: Pocket Ninja: "I've learned that even though we live in a wonderful country, things still need to improve," Morgan-Lloyd wrote in her letter.

She learned that America is a wonderful country that still needs to improve by watching Schindler's List?

One can write an entire novel on how mother farkin' wacked that is.

[Fark user image image 425x488]


The dude with the "Camp Auschwitz" hoodie wasn't alone. There were others, like this charming fellow:
Fark user imageView Full Size

He didn't get as much attention, as few people knew 6MWE stands for "Six Million Wasn't Enough", and means the Nazis should have killed more Jews in the camps.

Considering how much anti-Semitism was there on Jan 6, it's entirely possible this woman's viewing of Schindler's List was an honest attempt to get her to lessen her Nazi sympathies.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're treating the insurrection like it was a fight in the lunch room in middle school: just do a few extra book reports and you can avoid detention
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: At least Subby (and the article) is back to calling it a riot and not an "Insurrection'.

/Using that term was blatantly political and exceptionally disingenuous.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Personal holocaust education (sans Gypsies, minorities, gays, homeless, socialists, etc. victims)  seems to be the new Betty Ford clinic for right-wing clowns that accidentally say or do the quiet part out loud.  Firs MTG then this loser.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've watched American History X, so I know about curb stomping, which I would be glad to demonstrate on a pudgy, ignorant white trash hausfrau with orange splooge dripping off her chins.
 
dave0821
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The only way these insurrectionists are going to see any real jail time is if they had weed in their pockets while being arrested.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: Hey Subby, the judge didn't accept/reject shiat since sentencing is today.  The USA accepted the plea deal (for reasons that are silly to me).  I had to go 3 links deep for this money shot, but it was worth it.

From the linked, linked USA Today article about this:

In her letter to the court, Morgan-Lloyd said she later realized that if she removed herself from the crowd, the violent participants "may have lost the nerve to do what they did." "For that I am sorry and take responsibility," Morgan-Lloyd wrote.

So if this bint held THAT much sway over the crowd, why in the living hell should she get off with probation?  She's like the alpha-MAGA, all she had to do was lower her hand and the crowd would have peacefully dissipated, right?

Talk about a inflated sense of self-importance.  I hope the judge rejects the deal and throws the book at her, but she's a white woman without a criminal history to speak of.  I know better.


Eh, I think she was (through her lawyer's urging) saying that the more people are in a mob, the more likely it is that that mob acts out.  But if she (and others) left/weren't there, there would be fewer people and less pressure of mob mentality for bad actions.  She's basically trying to take responsibility while still stating that she didn't commit any violent acts herself.  (All AFTER she got caught, of course.  When she was posting pictures, she wasn't so concerned.)  But as a legal strategy, it's not the worst.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's all well and good, but Schindler's List isn't a documentary.

What she and her ilk need is a Clockwork Orange-style immersion in actual film footage taken of the camps when they were liberated. For a month, or until their brains break and they turn into complete emotional wrecks.

I honestly don't know what else will get through to them other than psychological warfare.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe watching SELMA would have been more relevant.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

8 inches: At least Subby (and the article) is back to calling it a riot and not an "Insurrection'.

/Using that term was blatantly political and exceptionally disingenuous.


Huh. I didn't think it was possible to truly transcribe the sound of a wet fart, but by god you pulled it off. Kudos.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RI_Red: That's all well and good, but Schindler's List isn't a documentary.

What she and her ilk need is a Clockwork Orange-style immersion in actual film footage taken of the camps when they were liberated. For a month, or until their brains break and they turn into complete emotional wrecks.

I honestly don't know what else will get through to them other than psychological warfare.


Difficulty- for a lot of them you'd have to pin their arms to their sides to stop them from jerking off the entire time.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Schindler's List 2: Schindler's Pissed
Youtube EvKTRebgJcw
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: 8 inches: At least Subby (and the article) is back to calling it a riot and not an "Insurrection'.

/Using that term was blatantly political and exceptionally disingenuous.

Huh. I didn't think it was possible to truly transcribe the sound of a wet fart, but by god you pulled it off. Kudos.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
