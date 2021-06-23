 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   "Bremerton Battalion Chief Brad Richard said the man was flying a makeshift kite made out of steel cable and a fishing rod." *you fill in the gap* "Fire officials said this served as a grim reminder not to fly a kite near power lines"   (apnews.com) divider line
15
15 Comments     (+0 »)
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
the man was flying a makeshift kite made out of steel cable and a fishing rod...

I cannot imagine how he thought this was a good idea in any way, let alone flying said kite near power lines.  Benjamin Franklin must have facepalmed hard from beyond the grave.  I'm sure Darwin is still holding out that the guy dies from his stupidity.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yikes. I thought those lines had a plastic or rubber coating to prevent things like this.
 
boohyah
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm impressed that he got it high enough to hit the cables... Neither steel cable or fishing roods are renowned for their flight capabilities
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
MxPx - Move To Bremerton
Youtube vKtB1Oij-Eg
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Look, Ben Franklin III needed to verify that electricity was still discovered.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like he was intentionally trying to short the lines.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Yikes. I thought those lines had a plastic or rubber coating to prevent things like this.


Maybe the steel cable cut through any coating that might have been there.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was he charged?


/I'll just see myself out
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
HOTY

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: the man was flying a makeshift kite made out of steel cable and a fishing rod...

I cannot imagine how he thought this was a good idea in any way, let alone flying said kite near power lines.  Benjamin Franklin must have facepalmed hard from beyond the grave.  I'm sure Darwin is still holding out that the guy dies from his stupidity.


I thought Ben Franklin let his bastard son fly the kite while he stood on a block of wax.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Was he charged?


/I'll just see myself out


Police have an ion him .
 
Dbearup
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Sounds like he was intentionally trying to short the lines.


That would make this the most convoluted suicide attempt I've ever heard of.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's a novel and creative suicide technique.  I wonder how bad it would be, if done properly?  Ya know, in case of incurable pancreatic cancer or the like.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dbearup: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Sounds like he was intentionally trying to short the lines.

That would make this the most convoluted suicide attempt I've ever heard of.


was thinking more on the lines of eco-vandalism
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

