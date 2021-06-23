 Skip to content
(NK News)   It's time for another round of beauty tips and tricks from the most handsome man in the world: Kim Jong-Un   (nknews.org) divider line
    More: Asinine, Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Jong-il, foreign influences, popularity of state ideology, North Korea, women's union conference, Kim Il-sung, problems  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bors Jons Un is giving him a run for his money.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh.  When's that buzzkill going to die?
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who uses "lecture" as a negative is not worth reading.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your fashion vibe is "lesbian standup comic" you might want to chill out with the beauty tips.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Anyone who uses "lecture" as a negative is not worth reading.


That said Kim Jong Un was born backwards and nobody noticed.

He's an ugly asshole dupe of a man who died like a year ago? 2? Idk.

Skinny plastic surgery guy is a dupe. The real Un is dead.
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When is he coming to my church?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
IMHO his intentions for the children are honorable. Wearing non offensive clothing and speaking a language they all understand makes sense. He looks to the West and sees children with filthy mouths speaking street slang, wearing their underwear on the outside of their clothing, parents who had their 13 yr old daughters in athletic apparel that read JUICY across their ass - of course he wants to keep things buttoned down. He's fearful of his nation becoming the hell hole america is.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: IMHO his intentions for the children are honorable. Wearing non offensive clothing and speaking a language they all understand makes sense. He looks to the West and sees children with filthy mouths speaking street slang, wearing their underwear on the outside of their clothing, parents who had their 13 yr old daughters in athletic apparel that read JUICY across their ass - of course he wants to keep things buttoned down. He's fearful of his nation becoming the hell hole america is.


There are plenty of things wrong with America, but how people dress is no where near the top ten.

Hell in Jesus's time, they just walked around in bathrobes all day.  Like they were all Hugh Hefner or something.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Reject Western influences, unless you can send your kids to a top school in Switzerland for an education, as he was.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: IMHO his intentions for the children are honorable. Wearing non offensive clothing and speaking a language they all understand makes sense. He looks to the West and sees children with filthy mouths speaking street slang, wearing their underwear on the outside of their clothing, parents who had their 13 yr old daughters in athletic apparel that read JUICY across their ass - of course he wants to keep things buttoned down. He's fearful of his nation becoming the hell hole america is.


I'd go the opposite way. If I were a despot like him, I'd mandate yoga pants for all women. With exemptions for the very young, very old, and fat people.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Reject Western influences, unless you can send your kids to a top school in Switzerland for an education, as he was.
[Fark user image image 425x255]


Similar to how one of the more common paths from Christianity to Atheism is to read the whole Bible from cover to cover.

If he didn't  have that education, the line of attack would be "he hasn't been exposed to it, how can he judge it?"
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Next up: weight loss tips from Donald Trump, and charm school with Ted Cruz.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: IMHO his intentions for the children are honorable. Wearing non offensive clothing and speaking a language they all understand makes sense. He looks to the West and sees children with filthy mouths speaking street slang, wearing their underwear on the outside of their clothing, parents who had their 13 yr old daughters in athletic apparel that read JUICY across their ass - of course he wants to keep things buttoned down. He's fearful of his nation becoming the hell hole america is.


Wearing our underwear on the outside of our clothing?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
