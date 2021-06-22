 Skip to content
(WAFB Baton Rouge)   When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life gives you a five hour delay on a bridge due to a traffic accident, go fishing   (wafb.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, New Orleans, Copyright, All rights reserved, Road, Interstate 10, Department of Transportation Development, Imperial units, All rights reversed  
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I totally get you. I went to a local liquors store and the clerk asked me if I needed help. I said yes but I came here instead.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"10 year old missed her flight to Disney, 2 year old getting restless...please please hurry" says woman with zero farks to give for anyone but herself.  Don't worry lady, we'll get this sorted right away *just for you*...
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i've given more than one fisherman friend the compact Ronco fishing outfit that fits in a truck glove compartment. they can get in some worm drowning at lunch or on the way home after work. those collapsible fishing rigs come up for sale on eBay, sometimes new in the box, freshly found in the back of a closet. be patient and you'll get one at a good price.
 
starlost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
MAGA. shoot your guns instead.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Always wondered what would happen if there was a massive wreck on that bridge.

Now I know.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't want your fish, what the hell am I supposed to do with these? Make life take the fish back!
 
Akuinnen [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"When life gives you lemons, don't make lemonade. Make life take the lemons back! Get mad! I don't want your damn lemons, what the hell am I supposed to do with these? Demand to see life's manager! Make life rue the day it thought it could give Cave Johnson lemons! Do you know who I am? I'm the man who's gonna burn your house down! With the lemons! I'm gonna get my engineers to invent a combustible lemon that burns your house down!"
-  Cave Jonson
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: "When life gives you lemons, don't make lemonade. Make life take the lemons back! Get mad! I don't want your damn lemons, what the hell am I supposed to do with these? Demand to see life's manager! Make life rue the day it thought it could give Cave Johnson lemons! Do you know who I am? I'm the man who's gonna burn your house down! With the lemons! I'm gonna get my engineers to invent a combustible lemon that burns your house down!"
-  Cave Jonson


Damn, beat me to it. Instead I'll repeat my other favorite: when life gives you dilemmas, make dilemmonade!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Nelson Muntz amendment:  When life gives you lemons/fish, huck them at cars from the over-pass.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, life gave me a whole pile of shiat. What am I supposed to do with that?

Fark user imageView Full Size


shiat salad??
 
Nimbull
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: "When life gives you lemons, don't make lemonade. Make life take the lemons back! Get mad! I don't want your damn lemons, what the hell am I supposed to do with these? Demand to see life's manager! Make life rue the day it thought it could give Cave Johnson lemons! Do you know who I am? I'm the man who's gonna burn your house down! With the lemons! I'm gonna get my engineers to invent a combustible lemon that burns your house down!"
-  Cave Jonson


Yeah burn his house down! Burning people, he says what we are all thinking!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That isn't really helping.  He should be in his car, revving the engine and honking the horn.
 
roc6783
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I get it. 2+ hrs less than 1/2 mi from my off ramp made me hate Indiana. fark Indiana.
 
skyotter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: "When life gives you lemons, don't make lemonade. Make life take the lemons back! Get mad! I don't want your damn lemons, what the hell am I supposed to do with these? Demand to see life's manager! Make life rue the day it thought it could give Cave Johnson lemons! Do you know who I am? I'm the man who's gonna burn your house down! With the lemons! I'm gonna get my engineers to invent a combustible lemon that burns your house down!"
-  Cave Jonson


Omni-Man's monologue but it's Cave Johnson's lemon rant
Youtube 1pBiY0CL-r8
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I always carry fishing gear in my car for just such occasions.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: "10 year old missed her flight to Disney, 2 year old getting restless...please please hurry" says woman with zero farks to give for anyone but herself.  Don't worry lady, we'll get this sorted right away *just for you*...


They must have omitted her next lines.

'Im tired. I have a pounding headache. Please send wine.'
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Better than just sitting in your car with his thumb up your ass.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

roc6783: I get it. 2+ hrs less than 1/2 mi from my off ramp made me hate Indiana. fark Indiana.


There are better reasons to hate Indiana
 
Uranus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cortez the Killer: Well, life gave me a whole pile of shiat. What am I supposed to do with that?


If life hands you poop, make poop juice.
 
