 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Restaurant owner bans children as they're too "feral and noisy"   (metro.co.uk) divider line
85
    More: Obvious, Family, Public house, Father, Lunch, Ban, Well-behaved, Behave, Coeliac disease  
•       •       •

812 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2021 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



85 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ban the parents, not the kids. Families bring the profits.

More than a few coffee shops I've been to have a sign reading All unsupervised children will be given an espresso and a puppy. That seems to work.

Owner is overreacting, but it's her right.

/ parent
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's ok, he's artistic
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.thestar.comView Full Size


/Approves
//I farkin hate Samuel so much
///Aaaah *sigh* farker
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like your dogs off leash, your crotch fruit can't be running around..yes I know you think they are the cutest things on earth...but we don't.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
madmaxcostumes.comView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, a trap - neuter - release program is the most humane way to deal with a pack of feral children.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the dog friendly and gluten free pub

Pass.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grumpycatgood.jpg

I don't go to Chuck E. Cheese.  That's all yous breeders.
 
mazzz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


approves
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's was a nice little restaurant near where I used to live that a great outdoor bar area that had a playground for the kids.

It was awesome.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pub landlady bans kids for good because they are 'feral and too noisy'

So anyone who was once a child: you're banned!
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I go out to eat a fair amount, probably a couple times a week. I honestly almost never see obnoxious kids, I can't think of any incidents off the top of my head.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: [madmaxcostumes.com image 507x700]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

You'll be late for Hebrew school!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yet another reason to not go out to restaurants

That's one thing Covid took from me that I don't miss
 
mrparks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't disagree, but the women owns a Jack Russell terrier. She can try a little harder, yeahm
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: There's was a nice little restaurant near where I used to live that a great outdoor bar area that had a playground for the kids.

It was awesome.


McDonald's?
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well...   yeah, good for them, I'd be happy to visit that pub...
Sunday morning breakfast out can be awesome, but often its the worst because of disinterested parents and their ability to be oblivious to the affect they are having on the environment around them.

FFS, I don't think anyone has been happy to have screaming kids running around making things uncomfortable and unpleasant.

"But its life on display", "Their kids let them have fun"...
no Fark you fark ball...
this is when you are supposed to be a parent and train your children how to act in polite society.
(actually just society in general...  and unfortunately these folk were probably left to behave like clueless twits to) but that's it really.

When you're at home or at a friend's house who also has chiildren and they are running around, or at the playground...  you know, places where that is supposed to happen, not in a restaurant, or theater, or other public place shared with other people who are not entertained by your unpleasant brood noise and activity.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Should have used the Hero tag.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Just like your dogs off leash, your crotch fruit can't be running around..yes I know you think they are the cutest things on earth...but we don't.


Yeesh imagine having litespeed74 as your farking kid. Mom's gotta be embarrassed every single day
 
somniferous sloth
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Ban the parents, not the kids. Families bring the profits.

More than a few coffee shops I've been to have a sign reading All unsupervised children will be given an espresso and a puppy. That seems to work.

Owner is overreacting, but it's her right.

/ parent


HAHAHAHAHAHAHA...oh my god that's hilarious. Unless by 'profits' you actually mean 'a giant farking mess and raging stress headache,' than no...no they absolutely do not bring money. Parents drinking water or *maybe* an iced tea while the little shiat-goblins get their $5 deep fried whatever and free drinks does NOTequate to a large bill. And the tips? Ha, perish the thought. *Maybe* 15% max, then you spend the next 45 minutes cleaning not only that table but the surrounding 30 feet because those vicious miscreants don't realize that food goes in their farking mouths and not the other side of the room. Oh and often the parents are just as gross and slovenly as their woe begotten progeny. AND IT GETS BETTER! Plenty of times shiatty families have chased away *actual paying customers* who just wanted a good time and a few drinks. So no, keep that shiat at McDonalds and leave the better adults alone.

/totally not bitter
//but seriously fark you
///and especially fark your kids
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not every restaurant is appropriate for your kids.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The type of parent who takes their kid to a pub begets the kind of kid who gets all kids banned from the pub.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Headso: I go out to eat a fair amount, probably a couple times a week. I honestly almost never see obnoxious kids, I can't think of any incidents off the top of my head.


Go to a Friday's. Though they do tend to stick all the people with young kids in a certain section.

I went there once with kids. My five year old was appalled with the behavior of the other kids. Now, she's not even close to a placid child, but she wouldn't shut up on the way home about how rude, loud and 'gross' the other kids were. To this day she refuses to go back to a Friday's.
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: There's was a nice little restaurant near where I used to live that a great outdoor bar area that had a playground for the kids.

It was awesome.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Yet another reason to not go out to restaurants

That's one thing Covid took from me that I don't miss


Oof, I forgot how much I hate restaurants. I did outdoor dining last weekend for the first time.
I remembered the stupid dance we must do where we wait for the waiter, then the drinks, then to order, then the food, then the waiter to come back so we could ask for a check, then the waiter to come back and give the check, then to come back and take the credit card, then bring the check back, ....and I don't think I'm ever going to a sit-down restaurant again
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Ban the parents, not the kids. Families bring the profits.

More than a few coffee shops I've been to have a sign reading All unsupervised children will be given an espresso and a puppy. That seems to work.

Owner is overreacting, but it's her right.

/ parent


This one guy in Springfield did that once.  Didn't work out that well

komakesthings.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Ban the parents, not the kids. Families bring the profits.

More than a few coffee shops I've been to have a sign reading All unsupervised children will be given an espresso and a puppy. That seems to work.

Owner is overreacting, but it's her right.

/ parent


As a parent I can confirm this thread was done in one. YabbaDabba is spot on. A wild child is a reflection of the parents.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When I was raising my pack I always wished for a restaurant that had some sort of a child jail like at Ikea.it would be so simple. Feed them chicken fingers, ignore them unless you see the bright blood indicative of arterial bleeding and give them back when mom and dad are ready to leave.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Ban the parents, not the kids. Families bring the profits.

More than a few coffee shops I've been to have a sign reading All unsupervised children will be given an espresso and a puppy. That seems to work.

Owner is overreacting, but it's her right.

/ parent



also, many kid's minds are owned by big business media advertising.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Ban the parents, not the kids. Families bring the profits.

More than a few coffee shops I've been to have a sign reading All unsupervised children will be given an espresso and a puppy. That seems to work.

Owner is overreacting, but it's her right.

/ parent

As a parent I can confirm this thread was done in one. YabbaDabba is spot on. A wild child is a reflection of the parents.



and big business media advertising.   also, the caffeine and sugar helps too.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Allows dogs but not kids?

Sold.
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

somniferous sloth: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Ban the parents, not the kids. Families bring the profits.

More than a few coffee shops I've been to have a sign reading All unsupervised children will be given an espresso and a puppy. That seems to work.

Owner is overreacting, but it's her right.

/ parent

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA...oh my god that's hilarious. Unless by 'profits' you actually mean 'a giant farking mess and raging stress headache,' than no...no they absolutely do not bring money. Parents drinking water or *maybe* an iced tea while the little shiat-goblins get their $5 deep fried whatever and free drinks does NOTequate to a large bill. And the tips? Ha, perish the thought. *Maybe* 15% max, then you spend the next 45 minutes cleaning not only that table but the surrounding 30 feet because those vicious miscreants don't realize that food goes in their farking mouths and not the other side of the room. Oh and often the parents are just as gross and slovenly as their woe begotten progeny. AND IT GETS BETTER! Plenty of times shiatty families have chased away *actual paying customers* who just wanted a good time and a few drinks. So no, keep that shiat at McDonalds and leave the better adults alone.

/totally not bitter
//but seriously fark you
///and especially fark your kids


I don't know elsewhere, but in Utah, family with small kids generally = no or small tip
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: [madmaxcostumes.com image 507x700]



where's my XBox!!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

somniferous sloth: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Ban the parents, not the kids. Families bring the profits.

More than a few coffee shops I've been to have a sign reading All unsupervised children will be given an espresso and a puppy. That seems to work.

Owner is overreacting, but it's her right.

/ parent

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA...oh my god that's hilarious. Unless by 'profits' you actually mean 'a giant farking mess and raging stress headache,' than no...no they absolutely do not bring money. Parents drinking water or *maybe* an iced tea while the little shiat-goblins get their $5 deep fried whatever and free drinks does NOTequate to a large bill. And the tips? Ha, perish the thought. *Maybe* 15% max, then you spend the next 45 minutes cleaning not only that table but the surrounding 30 feet because those vicious miscreants don't realize that food goes in their farking mouths and not the other side of the room. Oh and often the parents are just as gross and slovenly as their woe begotten progeny. AND IT GETS BETTER! Plenty of times shiatty families have chased away *actual paying customers* who just wanted a good time and a few drinks. So no, keep that shiat at McDonalds and leave the better adults alone.

/totally not bitter
//but seriously fark you
///and especially fark your kids


Excuse me, but I asked for this medium rare. This is medium. Make it again, and go get me a refill. Jesus, and you work for tips?! Now hurry up. I'm a busy man.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

somniferous sloth: little shiat-goblins get their $5 deep fried whatever


So.... stop selling a five dollar kids meal?
What do you think is the point of restaurants with "kids eat free" days or anywhere with a reduced price meal or admission? Owners are begging for families to show up, because families do, in fact, bring the profits.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Ban the parents, not the kids. Families bring the profits.

More than a few coffee shops I've been to have a sign reading All unsupervised children will be given an espresso and a puppy. That seems to work.

Owner is overreacting, but it's her right.

/ parent


Completely agree.  It's called home training, and if a parent hasn't done it, they need to be paying for in-home baby sitting.  The rest of us have put in the hours of practice, socializing our hordes.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Too many times we've kids in here trying to recreate Lord of the Fries!!!

\got nuttin
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Ban the parents, not the kids. Families bring the profits.

More than a few coffee shops I've been to have a sign reading All unsupervised children will be given an espresso and a puppy. That seems to work.

Owner is overreacting, but it's her right.

/ parent


I like children myself, they are good transplant donors.
Now, that being said, if I'm paying $6.50 for 10 oz. of bean boil and sour cream, well, I demand the courtesy of complete solitude.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

somniferous sloth: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Ban the parents, not the kids. Families bring the profits.

More than a few coffee shops I've been to have a sign reading All unsupervised children will be given an espresso and a puppy. That seems to work.

Owner is overreacting, but it's her right.

/ parent

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA...oh my god that's hilarious. Unless by 'profits' you actually mean 'a giant farking mess and raging stress headache,' than no...no they absolutely do not bring money. Parents drinking water or *maybe* an iced tea while the little shiat-goblins get their $5 deep fried whatever and free drinks does NOTequate to a large bill. And the tips? Ha, perish the thought. *Maybe* 15% max, then you spend the next 45 minutes cleaning not only that table but the surrounding 30 feet because those vicious miscreants don't realize that food goes in their farking mouths and not the other side of the room. Oh and often the parents are just as gross and slovenly as their woe begotten progeny. AND IT GETS BETTER! Plenty of times shiatty families have chased away *actual paying customers* who just wanted a good time and a few drinks. So no, keep that shiat at McDonalds and leave the better adults alone.

/totally not bitter
//but seriously fark you
///and especially fark your kids


Huh, so while the majority of mid-level restaurants in the country openly advertise as "family friendly", you get mad that families actually show up. Interesting take. Maybe you should start frequenting higher-end restaurants that don't advertise to families? I live in a city of 3 million people. Any restaurant that starts at $50+ for a meal has no kids. Any restaurant between say $9.99-$29.99 a meal, lotsa kids. Maybe the problem is your selection of restaurants is poo.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why no hero tag , Subby?
 
darch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Pub landlady bans kids for good because they are 'feral and too noisy'

So anyone who was once a child: you're banned!


Oh stop it with that dopey shiat. Just because we were all children once doesn't make children now any less annoying or off-putting.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Grumpycatgood.jpg
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: somniferous sloth: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Ban the parents, not the kids. Families bring the profits.

More than a few coffee shops I've been to have a sign reading All unsupervised children will be given an espresso and a puppy. That seems to work.

Owner is overreacting, but it's her right.

/ parent

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA...oh my god that's hilarious. Unless by 'profits' you actually mean 'a giant farking mess and raging stress headache,' than no...no they absolutely do not bring money. Parents drinking water or *maybe* an iced tea while the little shiat-goblins get their $5 deep fried whatever and free drinks does NOTequate to a large bill. And the tips? Ha, perish the thought. *Maybe* 15% max, then you spend the next 45 minutes cleaning not only that table but the surrounding 30 feet because those vicious miscreants don't realize that food goes in their farking mouths and not the other side of the room. Oh and often the parents are just as gross and slovenly as their woe begotten progeny. AND IT GETS BETTER! Plenty of times shiatty families have chased away *actual paying customers* who just wanted a good time and a few drinks. So no, keep that shiat at McDonalds and leave the better adults alone.

/totally not bitter
//but seriously fark you
///and especially fark your kids

Huh, so while the majority of mid-level restaurants in the country openly advertise as "family friendly", you get mad that families actually show up. Interesting take. Maybe you should start frequenting higher-end restaurants that don't advertise to families? I live in a city of 3 million people. Any restaurant that starts at $50+ for a meal has no kids. Any restaurant between say $9.99-$29.99 a meal, lotsa kids. Maybe the problem is your selection of restaurants is poo.


I take the opposite way, I go to shiathole places that no one would dare bring their kids in to.

No $50 meal, no kids.  A true win/win
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It says pub aka bar, shouldn't kids have already been banned from there?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Yet another reason to not go out to restaurants

That's one thing Covid took from me that I don't miss


Movies. I like restaurants occasionally, but once you get used to seeing new movies on your couch in your underwear, there's no going back.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Having no children, this makes me more likely to patronize a business.

/hated kids even as a kid
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good.

If a restaurant went kid free me near me, I'd be there at least once a month (I only eat out once a week at most).

One of the most frustrating things about modern society is everything is packaged for having kids alongside, and there should be adult only spaces that aren't farking strip clubs or five star affairs.

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Families bring the profits.


Hilariously, heinously wrong, and now I know sitting next to your family in a restaurant is a goddamn nightmare.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

darch: LordOfThePings: Pub landlady bans kids for good because they are 'feral and too noisy'

So anyone who was once a child: you're banned!

Oh stop it with that dopey shiat. Just because we were all children once doesn't make children now any less annoying or off-putting.


I'm sorry, did I make a joke in a thread where you wanted to gripe?
 
Displayed 50 of 85 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.