Influx of patients causes hospital to call "black alert," prompting activation of the spore drive   (metro.co.uk)
20
    Scary, Influenza, Hospital, South Yorkshire hospital, Human flu, Internal emails, Influenza pandemic, Barnsley Hospital, significant issue  
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I like Science" Spock frowns upon your shenanigans, subby.

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
moel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought it meant they all got free Nandos for life (well the last 20 minutes of it sat in the waiting room anyway)
 
wage0048
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
New triage rule: Anti-vaxxers and Brexiters get put at the end of the line.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
'Black alert'
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'm on it!"
 
wingnut396
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It is understood that the spike in patient numbers is due to A&E sickness demand

I can relate, they pretty ran out of ideas 20 years ago.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Weird backwards alarm noise!
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anybody else a bit put off by Discovery's "sassy" delivery of the "Black Alert" announcement? It just sounds strange and wrong.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wingnut396: It is understood that the spike in patient numbers is due to A&E sickness demand

I can relate, they pretty ran out of ideas 20 years ago.


Looks like you accidentally all the much.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

Luis Guzman was fantastic
 
kolpanic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x637]
Luis Guzman was fantastic


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: wingnut396: It is understood that the spike in patient numbers is due to A&E sickness demand

I can relate, they pretty ran out of ideas 20 years ago.

Looks like you accidentally all the much.


Anybody speak brit? What is A&E sickness. I am going to assume it is related to alcohol consumption.

/I miss the good ol' days of A&E before they split all the good stuff to the the history, biography, and military channels only for those channels to get watered down
//they were stealing all the PBS shows before it was cool
///three
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x637]
Luis Guzman was fantastic


I know it's not a National standard or something, but we always got a kick out of the title because all the hospitals here use Code Black for IT failures. Like the hospital network being down, etc.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

McGrits: A&E sickness


It's accident and emergency services.  TFA has a horse and cart problem.
 
ThreadSinger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Anybody else a bit put off by Discovery's "sassy" delivery of the "Black Alert" announcement? It just sounds strange and wrong.


I'm put off by Discovery in general, so yes.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can relate:
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Transdimensional Mycellium Spore Drive:

SciFi rating: 10 of 10
Credulity Rating: 2.2 of 10
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Transdimensional Mycellium Spore Drive:

SciFi rating: 10 of 10
Credulity Rating: 2.2 of 10


Well, it's magic. Believe it or not, there are people who think an invisible sky man with magical powers exists and gives a rats ass about individuals here on earth. I know it's strange, but it's a thing.

For those religious nuts, the Spore Drive is just one of god's mysteries and perfectly credible.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wingnut396: It is understood that the spike in patient numbers is due to A&E sickness demand

I can relate, they pretty ran out of ideas 20 years ago.


I guess it could be worse - could be stuck the WW2 channel (History) all the time.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

