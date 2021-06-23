 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Furious parent demands refund from attraction after child falls in "giant pile of wet and sloppy sheep poo". Ewe (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Awkward, West Yorkshire, West Bretton, Barbara Hepworth, Wakefield, Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Henry Moore, Bretton Hall, West Yorkshire, sloppy sheep poo  
•       •       •

424 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2021 at 10:05 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting to see this on Rslash entitledparents.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
and traumatised

At least the kid wasn't mortified.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A family went down to Yorkshire,
To see the sculptures there sit,
But her little boy went a roaming,
And fell in a big pile of

Shaving Cream.  Be nice and clean.
Shave every day and you'll always look keen.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

grokca: and traumatised

At least the kid wasn't mortified.


But, if the kid was discombobulated, I would consult an attorney.
 
brianmidkiff2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dumb article was worth the click for this cute pic...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
GFY.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

brianmidkiff2: Dumb article was worth the click for this cute pic...

[Fark user image 615x416]



"The f*ck you doing in my sh*t?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Giant Pile of Wet and Sloppy Sheep Poo is the leadoff act at Redneck Rave this year.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How could you ever be mad at me?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why the f*ck weren't you monitoring your 2 year old while roaming around a place with livestock?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
By the time your child is able to walk you should be completely used to dealing with shiat. No sane parent goes out with a two year old without a box of wet wipes and at least one change of clothes. And sheep shiat shouldn't ruin clothing unless you have no idea how to do laundry.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I would ask for a new kid, no way I am taking a poo covered kid home with me.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Why the f*ck weren't you monitoring your 2 year old while roaming around a place with livestock?


Hoping for a really late term abortion?
 
OldJames
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe the parent should have taught their kid how to walk
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'A naff lad fell in me muckin' pile & now 'iz folks iz all hacked off wiz us.'

'Gerald, I haven't a f**kin' clue what you're on about.'

/fantastic show
 
houstondragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caljar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, you can always tell people that have actually been on farms or around animals, because there is always animal waste to either get rid of, step over, or smell.  It's part of life.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Of course your two year old fell in sheep manure you knob, it's your own dang fault for naming him Biff.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now this is some Pulitzer-level journalism right here
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.