(Daily Star)   That's weird. I don't remember Barbie looking like this (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Breast, world's biggest lips, Andrea Ivanova, plump pout, real-life Barbie, acid injections, hyaluronic lip injections, 23-year-old  
407 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2021 at 6:57 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looks like the south side of a northbound mule.
 
sleze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The hideousness of those lips will haunt my dreams forever...

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to "First, do no harm?"
Christ.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Klaus Barbie maybe.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh is it that time of year already we we are minded this thing needs attention?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Whatever happened to "First, do no harm?"
Christ.


trumped by "a fool and their money soon parted."
 
rippley5150
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
May I borrow a cup of eye bleach ?
 
tuxq
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Her mouth looks like a prolapsed butthole.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
All ya need is a hook
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Some people are better off with little disposable income
 
englaja
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
World's biggest.....?
*clicky*
Oh. Lips.

Never mind, carry on.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As soon as I saw the lips, I knew she was a Slav.

What the fark is up with Slavic women thinking this is attractive?

As a Slavic man, I find these women to be fugly.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Star Trek did it better
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's the most sfw one I could find, mods
 
Fury Pilot
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Whichever "medical professionals" signed off on these procedures needs to be taken out the back and throttled.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

