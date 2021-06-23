 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oddity Central)   Chinese construction company erects a 10-story apartment building in less than 29 hours. Sure it will come crashing down in seconds but that's not the point   (odditycentral.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, Stainless steel, Steel, House, innovative Living Building, Building, China's Broad Group, new type of modular building system, Real estate  
•       •       •

372 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2021 at 8:50 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What could possibly go wrong?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh.
 
WhiskeyBender [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, no concrete testing?
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good, fast, or cheap - you can have any two.
If they actually built this thing that fast, and if it is actually sound, they must have spent an exorbitant amount of money on it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: What could possibly go wrong?

[Fark user image image 585x402]

Oh.


Apartment homes Ranch-style homes, now available!
 
Headso
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
BUILDING TEN STOREYS IN ONE DAY, BROAD Living Building
Youtube you-BV35B9Y


What's up with the whistling?
 
comrade
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It was erected that fast. It was built elsewhere in a factory.  It's pre-fab.  It's a great idea, especially for houses.  I don't understand how in the USA most houses are shiatty hammer and nail wooden structures where you can hear someone on another floor fart when they could be pre-fab metal and cement.
 
snoproblem
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WhiskeyBender: So, no concrete testing?


No testing, period.  No building code, no qualified buiders, no oversight or inspections, etc etc.

You stood a better chance at a safer building in the Kowloon Walled City.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

comrade: It was erected that fast. It was built elsewhere in a factory.  It's pre-fab.  It's a great idea, especially for houses.  I don't understand how in the USA most houses are shiatty hammer and nail wooden structures where you can hear someone on another floor fart when they could be pre-fab metal and cement.


Which way does the rest of the world do it?

America must be different. And mock everyone doing things in a way that they don't.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

snoproblem: WhiskeyBender: So, no concrete testing?

No testing, period.  No building code, no qualified buiders, no oversight or inspections, etc etc.

You stood a better chance at a safer building in the Kowloon Walled City.


Don't most Americans want to remove all of those peaky regulations as well?
 
comrade
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gubbo: comrade: It was erected that fast. It was built elsewhere in a factory.  It's pre-fab.  It's a great idea, especially for houses.  I don't understand how in the USA most houses are shiatty hammer and nail wooden structures where you can hear someone on another floor fart when they could be pre-fab metal and cement.

Which way does the rest of the world do it?

America must be different. And mock everyone doing things in a way that they don't.


Here in Switzerland new construction is almost all cement. New wooden structures are a novelty (and kind of a fad lately for environmental reasons) or else they're 100+ year old farm houses and barns.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I will bet that the plumbing and electrical are almost non existent, or just so shiatty there will be lots of sparks and flooding.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

snoproblem: WhiskeyBender: So, no concrete testing?

No testing, period.  No building code, no qualified buiders, no oversight or inspections, etc etc.

You stood a better chance at a safer building in the Kowloon Walled City.


You think this company put up this building to showcase their process and technology and didn't test it before starting work?
 
Abox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jso2897: Good, fast, or cheap - you can have any two.
If they actually built this thing that fast, and if it is actually sound, they must have spent an exorbitant amount of money on it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What took them so long?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You just know they'll need to build another one in an hour, anyway.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

comrade: It was erected that fast. It was built elsewhere in a factory.  It's pre-fab.  It's a great idea, especially for houses.  I don't understand how in the USA most houses are shiatty hammer and nail wooden structures where you can hear someone on another floor fart when they could be pre-fab metal and cement.


You don't understand why a country largely built on single-family sprawl doesn't use the cheapest, most abundant resource available within that country in order to churn housing out?  I'd love for everything to be concrete as well, but that means waiting until you're 50 to save enough money to buy a shoebox, or living in intergenerational households.  Neither one of those situations appeal to Americans, though YMMV.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Katerra, the multibillion dollar us company that attempted the same just shut down without even completing many of their contract. Another failed softbank venture.
 
synithium
‘’ less than a minute ago  
40 ft high cube steel shipping container form-factor turned into an apartment building.

That's actually a really fantastic idea that might solve a lot of problems, while cutting down on building costs.

Versatile like a huge lego set.

What a container house might also look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snoproblem
‘’ less than a minute ago  

comrade: Gubbo: comrade: It was erected that fast. It was built elsewhere in a factory.  It's pre-fab.  It's a great idea, especially for houses.  I don't understand how in the USA most houses are shiatty hammer and nail wooden structures where you can hear someone on another floor fart when they could be pre-fab metal and cement.

Which way does the rest of the world do it?

America must be different. And mock everyone doing things in a way that they don't.

Here in Switzerland new construction is almost all cement. New wooden structures are a novelty (and kind of a fad lately for environmental reasons) or else they're 100+ year old farm houses and barns.


Modern, convential concrete is super harsh on the environment, but I've heard tell of green concrete recipes that don't rely on corrosive lime etc.  With any luck, they'll be the norm before long.  BTW, concrete in its various formulae and uses is, by far, the most common artificial material on the planet.  Makes sense, the Ancient Romans were already using hydraulic concrete.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.