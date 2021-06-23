 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Apparently Americans really forgot how to behave in the air during the pandemic   (apnews.com) divider line
26
    More: Obvious, Associated Press, AP RADIO, News agency, Bowl Championship Series, Rockefeller Center, AP NEWS, College football, Associated Press Television News  
•       •       •

674 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2021 at 8:35 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A beat-down by fellow passengers, jail, and fines should be a good reminder.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wtf is wrong with people?
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Give them a few weeks in jail to reflect on their behavior.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Wtf is wrong with people?


A question I've been asking myself almost daily for the at least the last twenty years.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Wtf is wrong with people?


Honestly, I think Trump has given license to an entire swath of the American public to embrace their inner asshole.
 
sleze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No.  Who are the people who were traveling mostly during the heart of the pandemic?  Hint - most of them were redhats.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Yaw String: A beat-down by fellow passengers, jail, and fines should be a good reminder.


Perma-ban from flying would make me happy.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
People forgot to behave, period........if many of them ever knew how
 
Klivian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Wtf is wrong with people?


It makes a certain amount of sense if you think about it. The report is based on the number of incidents over the last year. Up until recently the only people traveling were people who could not avoid it due to emergency, or the kind of person who thinks COVID is a hoax.

The people who believe it's a hoax or overblown are also the "don't tread on me" types, "muh rights." Cabin crew are now in a spot where they have a single, verifiable thing they can discipline a passenger over and will be likely to want to pull that trigger before takeoff to not have to contend with it during a flight.

When public safety becomes political, there are more likely to be conflicts.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The more people that fly, the more incidents we have.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There will be a lot of unhappy adults if the airports stop serving alcohol because of the resulting bad behaviour on airplanes.

/ there's so much profit in airport bars that I doubt that will actually happen.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not just the air, all over the place.  People have lost their minds lately.

FFS people, act like you've been out in public before
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Wtf is wrong with people?


I think people are hitting their Falling Down moments en masse now. Just littlie things piling up and one day they don't get the extra pillow on the plane and BOOM!

But could just be aholes pent up for a year letting out a years worth of ahole behavior all at once. Seems like the cops are at the bars near me more than they were pre pandemic.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Apparently Americans really forgot how to behave in the air during the pandemic"
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Americans never knew how to behave in the air in the first place.
//I can say it; I'm American
///Three
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The asshole plague rats are the ones that are flying, mostly.

The intelligent people have long learned that air travel right now should only be for essential travel. Jethro and Karen don't care; they've been flying to Vegas (or wherever these dumbasses are headed) on vacation every year, pandemic be damned.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We took our 5 year-old on a flight two weeks ago.  It was his first time since he was 2, so we were prepping him up.  We talked about taking your shoes off at security and he asked "Why do we have to take our shoes off?" and my first thought was "Because of some jackass.  Everything good in life is ruined by some jackass.  Whenever you see a dumb rule, it's because of some jackass who ruined it for everybody."

But I mumbled something about "it's to keep us safe" because I don't have time to explain that to a 5 year-old when we're in a security line.  They don't make kids take their shoes off BTW.  I didn't know that.

So the point is, there probably won't be booze on flights anymore because of some jackass.  Someone will mess it up for the rest of us.  It's guaranteed.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The more people that fly, the more incidents we have.


More accurately, the more of YOU people who fly, the more incidents we have.

As noted above, Trumpanzees and their "muh freedoms" bullsh*t make up a disproportionate amount of troublemakers.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sleze: No.  Who are the people who were traveling mostly during the heart of the pandemic?  Hint - most of them were redhats.


Well duh, they had to go to trump rallies or else nobody would vote for him!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: We took our 5 year-old on a flight two weeks ago.  It was his first time since he was 2, so we were prepping him up.  We talked about taking your shoes off at security and he asked "Why do we have to take our shoes off?" and my first thought was "Because of some jackass.  Everything good in life is ruined by some jackass.  Whenever you see a dumb rule, it's because of some jackass who ruined it for everybody."

But I mumbled something about "it's to keep us safe" because I don't have time to explain that to a 5 year-old when we're in a security line.  They don't make kids take their shoes off BTW.  I didn't know that.

So the point is, there probably won't be booze on flights anymore because of some jackass.  Someone will mess it up for the rest of us.  It's guaranteed.


Wait until you have to explain to your 5 y/o that he can't have a beer.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: ... "Because of some jackass.  Everything good in life is ruined by some jackass.  Whenever you see a dumb rule, it's because of some jackass who ruined it for everybody."


While that's true, I'm wondering if you can correctly identify which jackass.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: Give them a few weeks in jail to reflect on their behavior.


And a 6 month (or more depending severity of actions) sentence on the "no fly" list.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I flew last week for the first time since Covid. Everyone seemed to be on their best behavior. Of course, it might have been because every leg of my flights were half full. THAT was a refreshing change of pace.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Americans did not forget subby...

You can't forget something you never knew.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sarajlewis83
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We are going on our first family vacation in 2+ years at the end of July, flying across the country. I am both excited and incredibly apprehensive about the flight portion of the week.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Where does the sky waitress get off telling *me* what I can and can't do? When I go to a normal restaurant, does the waitress tell me I can't use the bathroom just because "We are landing in literally one minute"? No. Does she tell me I can't go sit in a different section just because "That's for 1st class, oh la-de-dah"? No.
And if I want to go talk to the captain (who is also rude and won't open the door no matter how much I bang on it) about the attitude of the staff, suddenly they all start freaking out.
They have one job. To bring me drinks and snacks. These people need a serious attitude adjustment.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.