 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Cows escape slaughterhouse, stampede through LA neighborhood. Deputies warn to steer clear as they open fire on one. Local news to milk story for all its worth   (ktla.com) divider line
23
    More: Awkward, Police, Los Angeles County, California, Los Angeles, Sheriff, Livestock, Deputy sheriff, Cattle, Coroner  
•       •       •

279 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2021 at 7:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm tickled to death by one resident saying that the cops were following the cows "like they were a bunch of presidents."
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just had to shoot one, couldn't round up cows without putting a bullet into one.

/NOT the cowboy way
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They ran for all they're worth, 'cause the steaks were high.

\bad cow pun
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the neighborhood Taco Bell will be able to serve real beef for a while.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI


Wanted for questioning.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bull
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Pilgrim approves
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops could just ticket the cows for a mooving violation.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the redlit article/thread:

LASD deputies were called to the area to help round up the wandering herd. The department was advising people to steer clear of the area.

Please steer clear of the area while we clear steers from the area.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone wanna bet they shot a black cow?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, you punsters are gonna milk this for all it's worth, aren't you?

/Udderly ridiculous.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who really want to have a good time won't come to a slaughterhouse. And we've got entirely too many troublemakers here. Too many 40-year-old adolescents, felons, power drinkers and trustees of modern chemistry.
 
Apeman122000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A shooting? In LA? Involving Cops? Am I the only one who saw the colour of the cows?
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
KTLA

The last decent news channel.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The cows were just standing their ground.

Did the cop at least just graze it with the first shot?

After the first one tipped over, did the rest hoof it back to the farm?

It was a dairying escape.

Cowabunga!

I'll be here all week. Try the veal... just don't let the cows know you did.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Are you done?

/ Yes
// Medium-well
/// Baked potato on the side
 
kid_icarus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Several cars t-boned during the ensuing traffic snarl, city of fi-LA ground to a halt. Rib-I Witness news on the scene, cops flanking round the suspect but hesitant to brisket given his desperate mental state. This has been Sir Loin, reporting.
 
Apeman122000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, you cut your chops on that one.

kid_icarus    
Smartest (0)   Funniest (0)
''4 minutes ago
Several cars t-boned during the ensuing traffic snarl, city of fi-LA ground to a halt. Rib-I Witness news on the scene, cops flanking round the suspect but hesitant to brisket given his desperate mental state. This has been Sir Loin, reporting.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Internal Affairs need to look into this to see if there was any beef between the deputy and the injured animal.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hoblit: They just had to shoot one, couldn't round up cows without putting a bullet into one.

/NOT the cowboy way


When your only tool is a hammer...
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: trustees of modern chemistry.


That would make an excellent band name!
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.