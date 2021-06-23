 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Redneck Rave turns into Redneck Rampage. Drew found passed out beside a bag of pork rinds   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
40
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what a fully wholesome event.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Country rapper"


Yeah,  sounds like some high class stuff.
 
Two16
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
images.sxsw.comView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: "Country rapper"


Yeah,  sounds like some high class stuff.


When you're so country you traded your banjo for more guns
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's like the gathering of the Juggalos, but with more attractive wimmens.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
one man had been impaled...

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I feel like we all handled it very well."

OK, then.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And nearly every person there was one of those that goes "WOOOOOOO!" at the top of their lungs..
Sometimes for no reason...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The event, organized by country rapper Justin Time...

Where is the pull cord that stops the planet so I can get off?
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Redneck rampage The Beat Farmers Baby's Liquored Up
Youtube H6Uu_dFBObA
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The event, organized by country rapper Justin Time

Ooooh, what a clever stage name. That's right up there with Haywood Jablomi, and I. P. Knightly.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
14 arrests and only one girl got her throat slit? They are slipping at ye ol Country Stampede.

/ never, ever go to Country Stampede. It makes Fake Patty's day seem like a sock hop.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The lengthy getdown, advertised as the "biggest country party you'll ever go to," boasted a demolition derby, goldfish racing, and a full-scale football game as well as a series of concerts.

I am genuinely intrigued in this novel spectator sport
Fark user imageView Full Size
He may not look it but this guy is built for speed. Not meth
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: [Fark user image 220x275]


I remember at the time when that game was release, laughing my a$$ off so hard.  It was soooo funny even though it was basically a Doom/Heretic respin.

"Time to open up a can of whooop-ass!!!"
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The event, organized by country rapper Justin Time...

Where is the pull cord that stops the planet so I can get off?


He took that name because his dad walked around for the rest of life mumbling that he thought that's when he pulled out.

Seriously, God is dead. If he weren't, there would be a giant sinkhole at this site right now.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

berylman: The lengthy getdown, advertised as the "biggest country party you'll ever go to," boasted a demolition derby, goldfish racing, and a full-scale football game as well as a series of concerts.

I am genuinely intrigued in this novel spectator sport
[Fark user image image 258x196] He may not look it but this guy is built for speed. Not meth


Other fun events include Cornhole (throwing a small beanbag at a board with a hole in it) and Washers (same thing, only with washers).
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder how many gallons of Fireball were consumed per person.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

smed7: The more you eat the more you fart: [Fark user image 220x275]

I remember at the time when that game was release, laughing my a$$ off so hard.  It was soooo funny even though it was basically a Doom/Heretic respin.

"Time to open up a can of whooop-ass!!!"


Yep.  I played it quite a bit.  It was funny as hell
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: The event, organized by country rapper Justin Time

Ooooh, what a clever stage name. That's right up there with Haywood Jablomi, and I. P. Knightly.


The opening act was Fukyer Cuzzin.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The concert at Redneck Rave 2021 looked like an entire city... was the coolest thing I've ever seen in my life.

Fark user imageView Full Size

A city that looks like something out of the Mad Max series.
 
brianmidkiff2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So just another weekend in Kentucky?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
While I realize they are reporting the facts, marijuana doesn't really belong in a list with meth and warrants.  To me it's like, she had a warrant for her arrest and her purse contained three pipe bombs, heroine, fully auto AK and one bunch of cilantro.
 
Akuinnen [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mojo Nixon - Redneck Rampage
Youtube s8HBYFDHY8k
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brianmidkiff2: So just another weekend in Kentucky?


Exactly, given the numbers of people involved, I bet it was a lower crime rate per capita than the next holler over.
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: The event, organized by country rapper Justin Time

Ooooh, what a clever stage name. That's right up there with Haywood Jablomi, and I. P. Knightly.


Related to the edgy post-impressionist?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nobody got shot? WTF? Slackers.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did this rapper have DJ aldof open for him. Would fit the asthetic.

I'm actually surprised this place didn't shut down immediately. KY has a habit of shuttering OHV parks over less.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The concert at Redneck Rave 2021 looked like an entire city... was the coolest thing I've ever seen in my life.

[Fark user image 843x797]
A city that looks like something out of the Mad Max series.


A place where most people there have IQs matching their waist size.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The concert at Redneck Rave 2021 looked like an entire city... was the coolest thing I've ever seen in my life.

[Fark user image image 843x797]
A city that looks like something out of the Mad Max series.


Just leave the meth and walk away.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
...more like Justin Bred...
 
LadySusan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like any other similar event. Hope people had fun otherwise. The quoted LEO seemed to have a sense of humor.

Police found meth, marijuana, and an open bottle of alcohol in the first vehicle they stopped at a traffic checkpoint. One of the people in the car had two active warrants out for their arrest.
"We were like, 'Well, this doesn't bode well for the weekend,'" Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
 
Altoid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

smed7: The more you eat the more you fart: [Fark user image 220x275]

I remember at the time when that game was release, laughing my a$$ off so hard.  It was soooo funny even though it was basically a Doom/Heretic respin.

"Time to open up a can of whooop-ass!!!"


"My head hurts, my feet stink, and I don't love jesus."

One of my favorite lines in the game, assuming I remember it correctly.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"One of the partygoers was driving a side-by-side vehicle at the park when he drove over a 2-to-3 inch log that went through the bottom of his vehicle. After breaking through the floorboard, the log impaled him in the abdomen, Doyle said.

"When it tried to come out through his back it was stopped by a steel plate behind his seat," Doyle said.

Paramedics had to leave the log in the victim, deciding it was safer than taking it out before he was flown to a hospital, Doyle said."
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: And nearly every person there was one of those that goes "WOOOOOOO!" at the top of their lungs..
Sometimes for no reason...


In college a roommate and I would go out on the hunt for "good-time girls". Not necessarily for sex, it was mostly about enthusiastic drinking & shenanigans. We called it looking for girls who go "WOOOOOOO!" and slam shot glasses on the table.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Police found meth, marijuana, and an open bottle of alcohol in the first vehicle they stopped at a traffic checkpoint. One of the people in the car had two active warrants out for their arrest.
"We were like, 'Well, this doesn't bode well for the weekend,'" Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.

That's some fine police work there Shane. No really
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The event, organized by country rapper Justin Time, took place in Blue Holler Offroad Park

The name of the venue alone indicates redneck slackjawed yokels will be in attendance.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Came here for Mojo, leaving satisfied but with less hope for humanity.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Paramedics left the log inside him as they airlifted him to a hospital."

If I ever teach a creative writing course, I am going to use this sentence as a writing prompt for an assignment.  Hell, I might even use it as the writing prompt for the final exam.
 
