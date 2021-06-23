 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Subway's tuna fish sandwich is MADE OF PEOPLE. No, not really. But it sure isn't tuna   (clickorlando.com) divider line
70
    More: Obvious, Newspaper, New York Times report, Broadsheet, identifiable tuna DNA, Subway tuna sandwiches, fast food franchise's tuna sandwich, Subway, Tuna fish sandwich  
•       •       •

70 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size


More confused than ever
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this surprising to someone?
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Too much sugar to be legally considered bread"

Wow.

As for the tuna, what's next? We are gonna find out the crab meat is fake!!?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exactly the reason why I won't ever buy Subway. Complete garbage as food, you are better off with a Big Mac from McDs for Christ's sake.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can we be sure?

Did they test for it being human?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"SUBWAY - Eat Fresh??" - Jim Gaffigan Stand up (Mr.Universe)
Youtube G2bp_CYJbyw
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dog wouldn't eat Subway. I mean, if I had a dog that is.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's tuna-safe dolphin.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good timing.  I was just thinking how I wouldn't mind a meatball sub from Subway.
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: Good timing.  I was just thinking how I wouldn't mind a meatball sub from Subway.


Be careful, your sandwich may not contain meatballs!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.newscientist.comView Full Size


Stan: Dude, dolphins are intelligent and friendly.

Cartman: Intelligent and friendly on rye bread with some mayonnaise.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine I'll post it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently whatever it is tastes like tuna though.

Should have marketed it as vegan tuna.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guessing it's mostly chicken, with a splash of cheaper fish like Pollock, tilapia, snapper and other inexpensive white fish.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last year, an Irish court ruled Subway bread has too much sugar to be legally considered bread.

The Irish have clearly never heard of sugarloaf.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nidiot: Apparently whatever it is tastes like tuna though.

Should have marketed it as vegan tuna.


I've been to restaurants that have their fish dishes marked on the menu as "vegetarian".  The people in charge get very angry when you try to explain that fish is a kind of meat.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tchernobog: Is this surprising to someone?


Yeah kinda. Tuna is cheap, so why aren't they using it?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Tchernobog: Is this surprising to someone?

Yeah kinda. Tuna is cheap, so why aren't they using it?


Flavored cellulose is cheaper. Got the stockholders to think of y'know.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Last year, an Irish court ruled Subway bread has too much sugar to be legally considered bread.

The Irish have clearly never heard of sugarloaf.


Sugarloaf Green Eyed Lady Music Video with Lyrics
Youtube YZdvt2NX-dk

Well they should listen to more of them then.
 
morg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It was fairly interesting when they tested high end restautants in Boston and found out that they weren't serving the fish they claimed to be serving. Going after Subway is low hanging fruit. Next they're going to tell me there's no dog in my hot dogs.
 
soupafi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Crab meat is usually a type of fish. Most sushi isnt what its labeled. Beef is often called what it isnt. Angus Waigu etc since when is this shocking or surprising? Most cod is not cod. I could go on forever
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Exactly the reason why I won't ever buy Subway. Complete garbage as food, you are better off with a Big Mac from McDs for Christ's sake.


I'd be more surprised if it was real tuna. i rarely ever buy "fast food". Had Taco Bell for the first time since pre-covid. A year and a half at least. Ugh. Rare occasion I might get a BK chicken or some McDs. But that is months between going often times.

I usually hit local places. Namely a poke bowl place. Once a week there. A Vietnamese place once a month. Had Mediterranean the other day. I sometimes get Qdoba. None is "fast food" but good food quickly.
 
scanman61
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

morg: It was fairly interesting when they tested high end restautants in Boston and found out that they weren't serving the fish they claimed to be serving. Going after Subway is low hanging fruit. Next they're going to tell me there's no dog in my hot dogs.


And don't get me started on the Girl Scout cookies!
 
talkertopc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
$500 seems kind of cheap to me to test several sandwiches. I guess testing for the presence of specific types of DNA might be cheaper than identifying and DNA they find.

What does heavily processed mean? Cooked food is heavily processed for people who only eat raw food.

And how heavily processed does Tuna needs to be to reduce DNA presence enough to make it undetectable with a cheap test?

Any food scientist in the audience?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
years ago i got food poisoning after eating a tuna subway sandwich from a place in sussex county nj usa. my god did that hurt. when i used to be an alcoholic i was use to throwing up, it was second nature. as a sober alcoholic for some 10 years throwing up was a terribly painful experience. thanks a lot subway.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh, this crap again. It's a clickbait article that goes back a long way. As the lab explains, it may not be possible for them to detect DNA in cooked tuna.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

scanman61: morg: It was fairly interesting when they tested high end restautants in Boston and found out that they weren't serving the fish they claimed to be serving. Going after Subway is low hanging fruit. Next they're going to tell me there's no dog in my hot dogs.

And don't get me started on the Girl Scout cookies!


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
WhiskeyBender [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

omg bbq: "Too much sugar to be legally considered bread"

Wow.

As for the tuna, what's next? We are gonna find out the crab meat is fake!!?


The cr as b meat is real. It wad fished straight oht of the Mississippi river.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Tchernobog: Is this surprising to someone?

Yeah kinda. Tuna is cheap, so why aren't they using it?


Cheap for a consumer. They sell commercial customers items that they don't sell to regular people. For example, in beef there are 3 grades you'll find at a grocery (in ascending quality), select, choice, or prime. But there are 5 more grades below that available to commercial customers (in decreasing quality) standard, commercial, utility, cutter, canner.
Same thing with fish and protein products. So while tuna is a cheap fish for retail customers, it's Very expensive compared to available commerical feeds.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Ketchuponsteak: Tchernobog: Is this surprising to someone?

Yeah kinda. Tuna is cheap, so why aren't they using it?

Flavored cellulose is cheaper. Got the stockholders to think of y'know.


Corporate Subway isn't in the sandwich business. They are in the business of renting out their brand to franchisees.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Soylent, Eat Fresh!™
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Of course it isn't.  You can tuba a car, you can tune a piano, but you can't tune a fish.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Fine I'll post it.
[Fark user image 425x299]


Making life hell for a minimum wage 'sandwich artist' (title designed by VP of Marketing) sure sticks it to 'the man' that owns Subway corporate. Good show!

Next, lets yell at the tollway attendant about how the tolls are too damn high. I'm sure she'll fix that up straight away!
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Of course it isn't.  You can tuba a car, you can tune a piano, but you can't tune a fish.


Getting a tuba in the car isn't always that easy
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: For example, in beef there are 3 grades you'll find at a grocery (in ascending quality), select, choice, or prime. But there are 5 more grades below that available to commercial customers (in decreasing quality) standard, commercial, utility, cutter, canner.


Very interesting. I'd love to know which chains use which grades of meat.

Also: What would a single, small, mom-and-pop restaurant likely buy?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It started out as tuna. After being cooked, shredded and soaked in vinegar, oil, eggs and salt, frozen and then thawed, it's going to be nearly impossible to detect the species with a DNA test.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Oh, this crap again. It's a clickbait article that goes back a long way. As the lab explains, it may not be possible for them to detect DNA in cooked tuna.


This.  Amplifying DNA from freshly dead things is hard enough.  Getting it from a food product that's been through multiple processing and cooking cycles is pretty well impossible.

/if they really cared, they could go to the Subway Tuna Factory and see what's written on the incoming barrels
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the Great Grouper Sandwich Exposé by the St. Petersburg Times in 2006.
 
scanman61
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Deathfrogg: Ketchuponsteak: Tchernobog: Is this surprising to someone?

Yeah kinda. Tuna is cheap, so why aren't they using it?

Flavored cellulose is cheaper. Got the stockholders to think of y'know.

Corporate Subway isn't in the sandwich business. They are in the business of renting out their brand to franchisees.


This


The CEO of an auto repair chain based in Houston once commented that his company wasn't in the auto repair business, they were in the real estate business.  Corporate would buy a property, build a shop, sign on a franchisee to run the shop then sell the property to a property management company.  They'd make a huge pile of money on the flip and then started collecting franchise fees.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Does tuna out of the can test as tuna, or is that too heavily processed as well?  No one is expecting fresh quality tuna from a sub shop.  You know you're getting the overcooked, dry chipped tuna.  Would be nice to know if they're comparing apples to apples here.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Soylent blue is tilapia?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow, there is five species of tuna, neat.
 
R2112
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Private_Citizen: For example, in beef there are 3 grades you'll find at a grocery (in ascending quality), select, choice, or prime. But there are 5 more grades below that available to commercial customers (in decreasing quality) standard, commercial, utility, cutter, canner.

Very interesting. I'd love to know which chains use which grades of meat.

Also: What would a single, small, mom-and-pop restaurant likely buy?


Depends. Often small Mom and Pop restaurants can be divided into two groups: those that use fresh ingredients and those that use frozen. The fresh are rare, as it's expensive to keep fresh ingredients on hand and they tend to spoil, cutting into margins. But if they are on team fresh, they will likely use select, choice or prime (and they will damn sure advertise and charge for prime).
Team frozen is a different story. They are likely supplied on the regular by Cisco or similar. Cisco doesn't just offer raw ingredients, they offer complete dishes. The raw ingredients may be a higher quality, but depending on the ready made dishes they choose, that taco meat is likely commerical grade.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Steve!
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

scanman61: meanmutton: Deathfrogg: Ketchuponsteak: Tchernobog: Is this surprising to someone?

Yeah kinda. Tuna is cheap, so why aren't they using it?

Flavored cellulose is cheaper. Got the stockholders to think of y'know.

Corporate Subway isn't in the sandwich business. They are in the business of renting out their brand to franchisees.

This


The CEO of an auto repair chain based in Houston once commented that his company wasn't in the auto repair business, they were in the real estate business.  Corporate would buy a property, build a shop, sign on a franchisee to run the shop then sell the property to a property management company.  They'd make a huge pile of money on the flip and then started collecting franchise fees.


If you ever watched The Founder about Ray Kroc and the rise of McDonald's, you'll know this is what McDonald's does, too. They kind of invented it. They don't make money on the food; They make money on the real estate. The franchisee might make some money on the food, but the corporation is more focused on what they can gouge out of the franchisees.
 
