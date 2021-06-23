 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Oh sweet, Subby is finally going to get his dream of seeing cows jumping over things on motorcycles   (abc7.com) divider line
14
    More: Cool, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, herd of cows, Los Angeles County, California, Cattle, Downey, California, Los Angeles County Fire Department, California State Route 19  
14 Comments     (+0 »)
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Subby - Put the drugs down, and seek help.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LASD deputies were called to the area to help round up the wandering herd. The department was advising people to steer clear of the area.

Please steer clear of the area while we clear steers from the area.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what goes through the mind of a law enforcement professional to draw a gun on livestock? if this doesn't throw up red flags of mental illness i just don't know what does.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now a tear-inducing image for nostalgic Canuckians:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Someone has to post this

Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bovine revolution!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"resulted, sadly, in death, to at least one head of cattlle."

They pronounced tastily wrong.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
kokomo61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona said it appeared the cow was making a move to run over a baby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cows are very smart.
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Someone has to post this

[YouTube video: Cows With Guns - The Original Animation]


You beat me to it. I'm always up for some cows with guns.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
the far side revolution is upon us.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"The escaped cows were demanding two million U.S. dollars and transportation to Haiti..."
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
