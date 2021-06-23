 Skip to content
 
(CBS Los Angeles 2)   "Tactical fire truck" sounds more like a hilarious spellcheck error   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
25
    More: Murica, Police, LOS ANGELES, Los Angeles County, California, Fire Cat, Water, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, law enforcement situations, law enforcement  
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No it doesn't
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Crowd control water cannon passing as a fire safety device, let's see if anyone notices.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You guys have ignored the third amendment for far too long.
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Next up will be the Predator, for rescuing kittens stuck in trees

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lol. What a joke.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tactical Fire Truck is my (fill in the blank) cover band!
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
losangeles.cbslocal.comView Full Size

Coming soon to a civil rights rally near you!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sno man: Crowd control water cannon passing as a fire safety device, let's see if anyone notices.


First thing I thought of too, it will be used on a crowd before it is used on a fire.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rudemix: Tactical Fire Truck is my (fill in the blank) cover band!


Silversun pickups, the police and firehouse?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
outsideourbubble.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

groppet: sno man: Crowd control water cannon passing as a fire safety device, let's see if anyone notices.

First thing I thought of too, it will be used on a crowd before it is used on a fire.


Meh, it's about 2 minutes worth of water, maybe 3. They aren't putting much out or conjuring controlling a crowd very long with that.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sno man: Crowd control water cannon passing as a fire safety device, let's see if anyone notices.


Came here to say this...

Next up, Tactical Controlled Brush Fire Dispensers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: groppet: sno man: Crowd control water cannon passing as a fire safety device, let's see if anyone notices.

First thing I thought of too, it will be used on a crowd before it is used on a fire.

Meh, it's about 2 minutes worth of water, maybe 3. They aren't putting much out or conjuring controlling a crowd very long with that.


It doesnt carry its own water supply.
They hook up to a hydrant.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rudemix: Tactical Fire Truck is my (fill in the blank) cover band!

Phil In The Blank

would be a good band name.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sno man: Crowd control water cannon passing as a fire safety device, let's see if anyone notices.


"No one ever said fark the fire department"

LA is going to change that
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is what I was expecting.

Kind of disappointed.

/Brother is NG firefighter
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tactical Fire Truck the name of my The Prodigy cover band.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: You guys have ignored the third amendment for far too long.


Relevance?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
the more the citizens get uppity and take it to the streets the more local police and other services become like military. the day will come we have Arnold Schwarznegger character ambulances and med responders in bullet proof garb.

are citizens allowed to purchase / own bullet proof vests? can they wear them in public?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tactitruck!
 
Greek [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: Peter von Nostrand: groppet: sno man: Crowd control water cannon passing as a fire safety device, let's see if anyone notices.

First thing I thought of too, it will be used on a crowd before it is used on a fire.

Meh, it's about 2 minutes worth of water, maybe 3. They aren't putting much out or conjuring controlling a crowd very long with that.

It doesnt carry its own water supply.
They hook up to a hydrant.


Actually, it does have a 300 gallon water tank, and that's all they mentioned in the article, hence the "2 minutes of spray time." I just looked it up, and it does have the ability to connect to a hydrant as well. It's a Lenco FireCat, which is a variant of the Lenco BearCat that is sold to police departments. And yes, one of the uses specified on the product information page is crowd control.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There are situations where something is on fire and somebody is also shooting at people, such as firefighters.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

g.fro: Russ1642: You guys have ignored the third amendment for far too long.

Relevance?


You have a troops occupying every city in the country. Actually it's much worse. You have troops that shoot at the first inkling of danger.
 
Greek [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: sno man: Crowd control water cannon passing as a fire safety device, let's see if anyone notices.

"No one ever said fark the fire department"

LA is going to change that


Nah... Look at the picture of the vehicle and the description of its debut use. It's blue, it says "SHERIFF" on it, and it's operated by the sheriff's department. They're just pretending it's for fire.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Order now and get a free Tactical Emergency Landing Zone Marker...

wideopenspaces.comView Full Size
 
