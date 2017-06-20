 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Now that the pubs are open again, physicists are able to study the...*checks notes*..... flight of beer mats   (twitter.com) divider line
Full paper here
 
cdn8.openculture.comView Full Size


I wanted to say that I think that any expansion of human knowledge is important, but after reading the article, I have to question that premise.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers: [cdn8.openculture.com image 850x667]

I wanted to say that I think that any expansion of human knowledge is important, but after reading the article, I have to question that premise.


ftp: We used the experimental results to estimate the parameters of the aforementioned effective theory, which describes the data very well. The effective theory then makes universal predictions: ... Since the effective theory holds for any thin disk we are also able to predict τ for other types of disks

You'll change your tune once I've finished my stroopwafel gun.
 
