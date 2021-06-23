 Skip to content
(Seattle Times)   The Chinese vaccines are a bust   (seattletimes.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You'd think having access to the virus for three years, the Chinese would have made a proper vaccine.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is this some kind of bust?
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

foo monkey: You'd think having access to the virus for three years, the Chinese would have made a proper vaccine.


Especially if they manufactured the virus. IJS
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm just going to assume the problem is infinitely worse than is actually being reported, and that China is doing everything possible to make the situation disappear.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So I guess back to powdered rhino horn and whale bladders for cures.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's what you get when you order your vaccine from Wish.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Next we'll find out that Sputnik isn't quite safe and then there will be a global shortage of fainting couches.
 
Callous
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: I'm just going to assume the problem is infinitely worse than is actually being reported, and that China is doing everything possible to make the situation disappear.



But don't you dare question their story about the virus not coming from the lab, that's racist.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But the reviews are all 5 star!
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is my shocked face -> :|

China doesn't create anything new, everything they have that works-ish was stolen.
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Clearly they didn't use enough black bear gall bladder.

/fark China
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

433: Is this some kind of bust?


Yes it's very impressive.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
After an hour you will want to be vaccinated again.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

433: Is this some kind of bust?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/It's very impressive, but we need to ask you a few questions
 
comrade
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Plus you have Russia shipping counterfeit versions of their Sputnik vaccine. I mean, it's the government doing it but they're not shipping the same vaccine that was tested in trials and it appears to be ineffective.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'll bet the Chinese party leadership all got western vaccines.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A few months ago I asked a friend what vaccine he got.

"All of 'em," he said. "Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Astra Zenica, the Chinese one that doesn't work, and the Russian one that's just thalidomide and horse tranquilizers."

I'm guess he was right on at least one of them.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

foo monkey: You'd think having access to the virus for three years, the Chinese would have made a proper vaccine.


Fake news. Chinese state medias have been telling me since March 2020 that covid came from a US lab and it was aimed at destroying the glorious chinese empire!
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
China will try to pull the Tiananmen treatment for this..
Absolutely fark China.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's full of pee pee.
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: foo monkey: You'd think having access to the virus for three years, the Chinese would have made a proper vaccine.

Fake news. Chinese state medias have been telling me since March 2020 that covid came from a US lab and it was aimed at destroying the glorious chinese empire!


Either way, somebody forgot to whup up a vaccine at the same time they made their "weapon".
Seems like really poor planning.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: China will try to pull the Tiananmen treatment for this..
Absolutely fark China.


Getting the Covid virus to stand in the street in front of a tank is going to be tricky..........
 
zgrizz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: You'd think having access to the virus for three years, the Chinese would have made a proper vaccine.


If it gets out before you scheduled to load it on missiles you might not have done that yet.

But  keep defending Pooh. The Tibetans, Uighurs and Hong Kongians love you for it.
 
khatores
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: I'll bet the Chinese party leadership all got western vaccines.


I'd be willing to put $5 on some portion of the syringes having been gold-plated, and at least in some cases, the female nurse doing the injection was naked.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Callous: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: I'm just going to assume the problem is infinitely worse than is actually being reported, and that China is doing everything possible to make the situation disappear.


But don't you dare question their story about the virus not coming from the lab, that's racist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: Callous: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: I'm just going to assume the problem is infinitely worse than is actually being reported, and that China is doing everything possible to make the situation disappear.


But don't you dare question their story about the virus not coming from the lab, that's racist.

[Fark user image 586x426]


Why are we wasting time debating where the Trump Virus came from?
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zgrizz: If it gets out before you scheduled to load it on missiles you might not have done that yet.


They were going to load Covid onto missiles?
 
