13
•       •       •

‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rent in the ocean is actually quite high, you know.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whale goodbye!
 
buntz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wonder what smart people do with a dead whale.

We know what idiots would do with one.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

buntz: [Fark user image 425x589]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrparks: I wonder what smart people do with a dead whale.

We know what idiots would do with one.


Figger a critter that is built mostly out of fat tissues is too soft to blow up with dynamite. But, there are better explosives out there. If it was me I'd call the defense department and tell them I need to make popcorn. A lot of popcorn.
 
smeag0l
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Exploding Whale 50th Anniversary, Remastered!
Youtube V6CLumsir34
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrparks: I wonder what smart people do with a dead whale.

We know what idiots would do with one.


You flense it, cut it into bible leaves, then render it in the tryworks.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: mrparks: I wonder what smart people do with a dead whale.

We know what idiots would do with one.

Figger a critter that is built mostly out of fat tissues is too soft to blow up with dynamite. But, there are better explosives out there. If it was me I'd call the defense department and tell them I need to make popcorn. A lot of popcorn.


I'm betting enough thermite would light her up real good, fire would probably last for two days.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dittybopper: mrparks: I wonder what smart people do with a dead whale.

We know what idiots would do with one.

You flense it, cut it into bible leaves, then render it in the tryworks.


"Flense"... Now there's a perfectly good verb you rarely see now.
 
Northern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: mrparks: I wonder what smart people do with a dead whale.

We know what idiots would do with one.

Figger a critter that is built mostly out of fat tissues is too soft to blow up with dynamite. But, there are better explosives out there. If it was me I'd call the defense department and tell them I need to make popcorn. A lot of popcorn.


James Brown method?
 
buntz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Northern: Deathfrogg: mrparks: I wonder what smart people do with a dead whale.

We know what idiots would do with one.

Figger a critter that is built mostly out of fat tissues is too soft to blow up with dynamite. But, there are better explosives out there. If it was me I'd call the defense department and tell them I need to make popcorn. A lot of popcorn.

James Brown method?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tow it to the parking lot entrance and put a big party hat on it?
Build a massive catapult and launch it back into the sea on the 4th?
Fill abandoned shopping malls with dead whales?
Tell Q-anon followers its an alien from planet Zygbert and it told us before it died to vote Dem or they would blast the USA back to the stone age and give it to Mexico?
The ultimate dog toy?
 
