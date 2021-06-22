 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Israel "We're no. 1 with vaccinations" Also Israel "We're declaring a Covid Delta emergency"   (twitter.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

283 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2021 at 5:30 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The delta variant seems to have been brought by some overseas traveler who did not keep quarantine.

So far, the new cases -- around 100 a day -- are mainly among children, who have been last in line to get vaccinated. Now, the country is urging parents to vaccinate them.

I hope this is only a temporary blip.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Most recent status:

https://www.timesofisrael.com/virus-c​z​ar-says-indoor-mask-mandate-could-come​-back-tomorrow/
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When plagues hit Israel, traditionally, it means God is angry.

So, gee, I wonder what Israel could have done recently that would do that.
 
PunGent
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bostonguy: The delta variant seems to have been brought by some overseas traveler who did not keep quarantine.

So far, the new cases -- around 100 a day -- are mainly among children, who have been last in line to get vaccinated. Now, the country is urging parents to vaccinate them.

I hope this is only a temporary blip.


Doubt it.  There's a solid billion anti-vaxxers out there, all playing on Team Virus.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: When plagues hit Israel, traditionally, it means God is angry.

So, gee, I wonder what Israel could have done recently that would do that.


The Abrahamic god is always angry, so don't try to read to much into it.

Sometimes, he comes home and hits you because you got the wrong brand of tonic for his G'n'Ts; other times, he hits you just for fun.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: When plagues hit Israel, traditionally, it means God is angry.

So, gee, I wonder what Israel could have done recently that would do that.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

But I got where you were going with that.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: When plagues hit Israel, traditionally, it means God is angry.

So, gee, I wonder what Israel could have done recently that would do that.


Don't forget the 17 yr locusts, cicada plague of pestilence. And darkness for three days in Dallas. And...
 
Likwit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: When plagues hit Israel, traditionally, it means God is angry.

So, gee, I wonder what Israel could have done recently that would do that.


This is a pretty scummy thing to say.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bostonguy: The delta variant seems to have been brought by some overseas traveler who did not keep quarantine.


I know you're over there and up on the latest, but I have a hard time buying that that theory.  It seems more likely to me that it came from a high number of people who for one reason or another, slipped through the gates or had contact.  I was just looking at the latest rules for connecting flights only and there is more than enough room for the delta variant to get through.  In fact, it would seem almost like a sieve.

It's convenient to blame a single person who either erred or is a selfish ass.  I'm just not sure that it's the real  explanation.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Likwit: hardinparamedic: When plagues hit Israel, traditionally, it means God is angry.

So, gee, I wonder what Israel could have done recently that would do that.

This is a pretty scummy thing to say.


Are you trying to say that god only hates some people and not others?

Because that would be very racist to say
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aagrajag: hardinparamedic: When plagues hit Israel, traditionally, it means God is angry.

So, gee, I wonder what Israel could have done recently that would do that.

The Abrahamic god is always angry, so don't try to read to much into it.

Sometimes, he comes home and hits you because you got the wrong brand of tonic for his G'n'Ts; other times, he hits you just for fun.


You would be too if you saw the creations you made from the ground up cutting the tips of their cocks off.
God, (some total farking morons believe) designed that cock from taint to tip in HIS image.  Yet here we are acting like the ocean ran out of calamari and burn victims don't have enough eyelid transplants.
 
mr-b [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: When plagues hit Israel, traditionally, it means God is angry.

So, gee, I wonder what Israel could have done recently that would do that.


Wait until you see what God does to America if you think He's pissed at Israel;

Revelation 18: 4And I heard another voice from heaven saying, "Come out of her, my people, lest you share in her sins, and lest you receive of her plagues. 5For her sins have reached to heaven, and God has remembered her iniquities. 6Render to her just as she rendered to you, and repay her double according to her works; in the cup which she has mixed, mix double for her. 7In the measure that she glorified herself and lived luxuriously, in the same measure give her torment and sorrow; for she says in her heart, 'I sit as queen, and am no widow, and will not see sorrow.' 8Therefore her plagues will come in one day-death and mourning and famine. And she will be utterly burned with fire, for strong is the Lord God who judges her.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

omg bbq: aagrajag: hardinparamedic: When plagues hit Israel, traditionally, it means God is angry.

So, gee, I wonder what Israel could have done recently that would do that.

The Abrahamic god is always angry, so don't try to read to much into it.

Sometimes, he comes home and hits you because you got the wrong brand of tonic for his G'n'Ts; other times, he hits you just for fun.

You would be too if you saw the creations you made from the ground up cutting the tips of their cocks off.
God, (some total farking morons believe) designed that cock from taint to tip in HIS image.  Yet here we are acting like the ocean ran out of calamari and burn victims don't have enough eyelid transplants.


I think the whole chop-the-end-of-your-dick-off thing was his idea.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.