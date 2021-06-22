 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBIR Knoxville)   When you like a girl, make sure she considers you to be more than just a friend, before you ask her to do something like move in, or dispose of a body together   (wbir.com) divider line
17
    More: Creepy, Carter County, Tennessee, Violence, Elizabethton, Tennessee, local woman, Watauga Lake, Watauga Dam, Kingsport police, Watauga River  
•       •       •

367 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2021 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Friends help you move
Real friends help you move bodies
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Real friends turn you in immediately and testify in court against you.   experiencing consequences for bad behavior will help you grow as person.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

SpockYouOut: Real friends turn you in immediately and testify in court against you.   experiencing consequences for bad behavior will help you grow as person.


This particular guy can spend the next fifty years learning his lesson in prison.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Glad she didn't go along with.

Bastard should fry.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can you imagine?  Being stupid enough to think this was gonna work?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was only charged with Abuse of a Corpse? Not murder for choking her to death?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: He was only charged with Abuse of a Corpse? Not murder for choking her to death?


Murder charges are sometimes added later on for various reasons

If you watch the First 48 you will see them from time to time do the same. Get them on something like "felon in possession of a firearm", throw them in jail and build your murder case.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Friends help you move
Real friends help you move bodies


"Could you BE any more of an accomplice?"
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moving bodies is more of a "I've known you since preschool" thing. Not "Tuesday night was good. I need some help"

Although, some people have become great friends in a short time. So maybe body disposal can be a friendship-catalyst.

I'd just go to a sports thing. Especially if they're a fan of the other team and you're not.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Moving bodies is more of a "I've known you since preschool" thing. Not "Tuesday night was good. I need some help"

Although, some people have become great friends in a short time. So maybe body disposal can be a friendship-catalyst.


Nah, not in this case.  If you read the article they were only social media friends, and disposing of a corpse is one of those situations where you really have to have met in person.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deputies obtained a search warrant and found a woman's body inside a tote in the car.

This is totes serious.  Maybe just tote serious.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy strangled his girlfriend to death, I'm not sure he deserves any friends.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: He was only charged with Abuse of a Corpse? Not murder for choking her to death?


They probably don't have any evidence yet that he actually killed her. Even if they find his DNA on her body now, it will be harder to prove it didn't get there simply while he was handling the body.

Just the word of the friend saying that he told her he killed her isn't going to be enough on its own; having him arrive to a meet with the body could lend credence to the story, but it's more. What they'll probably look for before charging him with murder (unless he confesses) is physical evidence that she was in his apartment while alive at the approximate time she went missing, and an autopsy showing that she died of non-natural causes like strangulation.

For now, he's charged with something they caught him red-handed at.  That'll keep him around while they gather the rest of the evidence they need.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: For now, he's charged with something they caught him red-handed at.  That'll keep him around while they gather the rest of the evidence they need.



th.bing.comView Full Size


It's been established in court that sometimes they just make things up to make others look bad.  That's terrible.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tequila and butt stuff with corpses is still OK though right?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Man 24, has a 19 year old girlfriend, strangles her to death, asks girl he met on social media to help dispose of body, asks girl not to talk to police.

Literally every decision that man has made that we know about is worse than any decision anyone here has probably ever made.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
From a better article.

She told investigators that during the FaceTime conversation, Cadogan admitted killing Delgado. The witness said FaceTime video footage seemed to show a lifeless woman lying on the floor inside a residence. She said Cadogan admitted strangling Delgado due to an argument the two had over another man that he believed Delgado to be seeing.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.