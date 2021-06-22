 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   "Atmospheric furnace" forecast to blast Seattle and Portland with record-breaking heat this weekend, perhaps hitting well above 100 in both cities. Turn on the AC if you have one   (msn.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
From what I've been seeing online, there's a good chance that Lane County, Oregon might see near 100° temps over the weekend too.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Now is a good time to change your furnace air filter.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Good luck Northwest Farkers. 90 degrees in Houston constantly is a biatch, so 100+ in a city/state where you're not used to that must be miserable.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The all-time record high in Portland is 107F. We might break it on Saturday. I'm very glad we upgraded our AC and furnace last year.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Welp, it's going to be crowded on the beach.  Glad I did all my shopping for the next 2 weeks.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Thankfully all the apartments in my building have heat pumps/AC units. I live on the 5th floor and had to turn on the AC for a couple of days ago when it go up into the low 90.

Son & DIL have a similar setup at their duplex.

If you have pets make certain they're kept cool too and have access to plenty of water.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Not a big fan...But I have some...
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
GET TO THE WEED STORE NOW AND STOCK UP.
Well that's what I would do if I lived in WA/OR and not FU.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It didn't break 100 last here here so Saturday may involve day drinking with no pants.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Kat09tails: [Fark user image image 473x265]

It didn't break 100 last here here so Saturday may involve day drinking with no pants.


It needs to be hot outside for that?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This is why I bought a portable A/C. There's no way I could work in this heat without it.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Vancouver is going to hit 94. I never saw it break 80.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well that's not going to help the drought
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Wet down your shirt and blow a fan on ya.

What's really gonna suck is the late evening when the humidity rolls in but it's still in the 80s and you got no AC.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

make me some tea: Wet down your shirt and blow a fan on ya.

What's really gonna suck is the late evening when the humidity rolls in but it's still in the 80s and you got no AC.


Be very careful with that advice. If the humidity gets to high because of that you won't be able to sweat. When the temp outside your body is higher than inside humidity becomes a real problem.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The wife and I just bought a window unit last night when the inside temp was around 80. I think it's going to go in the kitchen and the den will get a more robust unit.

/warm story, bro
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I blame Chehalis.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Southern Greenland will be seeing temps in the 50s and 60s for the next several days....
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hitting 105 next week in western Montana.  We'll see if I survive not having AC during my day off Tuesday.  I may book some dark room time just so I can spend a few hours in a cool basement.
 
