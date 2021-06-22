 Skip to content
 
(Jalopnik)   *A wooden plank has entered the chat, and your windshield, and your center console*   (jalopnik.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Ohio, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Turnpike, Pickup truck, Plank, Truck, top of a truck, Streetsboro, Ohio  
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That headline makes me want to yeet into traffic.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No repeat tag?

Also, since when is yeet a word allowed to be used in supposed journalism?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Santiago eventually caught up with the driver, provided additional straps and issued him a citation."

White driver confirmed.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Repeat
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pete and Repeat were on a boat and Peat got the yeet.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's a sad day in gaming when a wooden plank has more hit points then a car.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: No repeat tag?

Also, since when is yeet a word allowed to be used in supposed journalism?


It's a humongously popular word
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So Final Destination-esque, Fark had to green it twice.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
An average of 3 incidents per day from unsecured loads. People should get a $50 bounty for calling in these morons. Maybe those 7 people would still be alive.

Also makes me wonder about God vs. fate. Just looking at the video, everything had to be just right for the board to hit the car and not hurt or kill anyone. Either God set it all up, in which case He's kind of a dick for hurting and killing people that way, or this was just fate, and the slightest change in any of a thousand different variables would have produced a different outcome. If the driver had pressed the accelerator just a tiny bit more, the board goes over the car. A bit less, and the passenger gets impaled.

I'm agnostic, so I'm of the opinion that if God exists, He put the universe into motion 14+ billion years ago, and He's watching it play out without any idea what will happen. What fun is there in knowing how everything will play out? Maybe God, a few of the angels, Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, Odin, Yahweh, Zeus, etc., are just sitting around, placing bets as to whether someone dies or not. This might require them to initiate the event, but there are enough steps to make it impossible to know the outcome. Like, they choose one of Twitler's Secret Service agents to be the Victim Of The Day, and Zeus puts a deep divot on the fairway. Does Twitler hit into the divot, causing him to throw his club, which then nails one of his Secret Service agents in the head? Place your bets.

/Of course, Twitler would claim no responsibility for the agent's death.
 
