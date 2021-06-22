 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Those were some damn good chili dogs, apparently   (kark.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there really a bad chili dog?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Is there really a bad chili dog?


Yes.  Oh dear god, yes.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: cretinbob: Is there really a bad chili dog?

Yes.  Oh dear god, yes.


Microwave hormel turkey chili on top of an oscar mayer in a cheap bun - it's better than you'd think. It was a staple during my young and super-broke years.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can almost guarantee, unless it's a credit card, that the bank won't honor that shiz.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to sound cynical, but what if this was just restaurant owners faking it to get workers to apply.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: Benevolent Misanthrope: cretinbob: Is there really a bad chili dog?

Yes.  Oh dear god, yes.

Microwave hormel turkey chili on top of an oscar mayer in a cheap bun - it's better than you'd think. It was a staple during my young and super-broke years.


Why is this person on the internet describing my dinner!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: Benevolent Misanthrope: cretinbob: Is there really a bad chili dog?

Yes.  Oh dear god, yes.

Microwave hormel turkey chili on top of an oscar mayer in a cheap bun - it's better than you'd think. It was a staple during my young and super-broke years.


Honestly? Boiled Hebrew National with ketchup and a bun.

/ who am I kidding? Bar-S (you see them at Walmart) and buns on clearance. Ketchup is expensive, yo.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stolen credit card?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the chilli dog outside the Tastee Freez?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bad chili dogs, not even once.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Is there really a bad chili dog?


I was visiting some friends in Greensboro NC about 25 years ago. We stopped at a nice little diner. I ordered two hot dogs with chili. The waitress gave me an odd look and asked if I was sure. I said yes. A few minutes later I was served two hot dogs topped with chili con carne.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Is there really a bad chili dog?


Sometimes, when it urinates on the couch. I know, the dog's not bad, the behavior is bad.
 
Znuh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not news, it's

Fark user image
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: cretinbob: Is there really a bad chili dog?

Sometimes, when it urinates on the couch. I know, the dog's not bad, the behavior is bad.


That's only a chilly dog in the winter though.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Is there really a bad chili dog?


Do not go to urban dictionary
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those goddamned rich people hoarding their money.  Those bastards!
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: cretinbob: Is there really a bad chili dog?

Yes.  Oh dear god, yes.


I agree.

*posted from my toilet*
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Those goddamned rich people hoarding their money.  Those bastards!


We need to lower their taxes so they can afford to give more money away like this.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The $16,000 tip was split between the eight bartenders who worked shifts on June 12, Zarella says.

Nobody who works the back of the house got any of it?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Was the chilli dog outside the Tastee Freez?


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: [Fark user image 425x283]

Bad chili dogs, not even once.


Sonic Sez - Subterranean Sonic (Sharing)
Youtube _2bM5s6vWwU
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
worldwideinterweb.comView Full Size
 
razyjean
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: [Fark user image image 425x283]

Bad chili dogs, not even once.


Damnit, came here to post this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

razyjean: OkieDookie: [Fark user image image 425x283]

Bad chili dogs, not even once.

Damnit, came here to post this

[Fark user image image 425x338]


Gotta go fast.
 
Doctor Doodle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: cretinbob: Is there really a bad chili dog?

Do not go to urban dictionary


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Is there really a bad chili dog?


Sonic chili cheese coneys (with onions) are pretty damn good.
And a high quality bun (like a soft potato bread) will really make up for an okay quality dog.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Is there really a bad chili dog?


Stand behind my dog after he devours a whole box of them in one sitting.
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's  Fark user image
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I see we covered this already. Carry on.
 
