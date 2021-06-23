 Skip to content
 
(CBS Minnesota)   Well-traveled man found in parts of Minneapolis. Remains to be seen   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
10
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Adam Johnson was right!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A piece found here, a piece found there.

Someone's making an example of this guy.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, that's Adam all over.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: A piece found here, a piece found there.

Someone's making an example of this guy.


Likely, but there's also the possibility that an urban scavenger got ahold of bits and moved them off quite a ways.  Some animals dig on taking the equivalent of doggie bags home with them.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

reddfrogg: Well, that's Adam all over.


In order:

/heh
//eww
///+1
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The family says he suffered from mental health and addiction issues.

Sounds like he really went to pieces.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was someone trying to make a smiley face? Kreiger!
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
$20 it was a drug deal that went bad.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The sick new world of geocaching.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Based on the places they're finding this guy, might want to also check the dumpster behind the YMCA in Northside. Probably also around the abandoned mall in Brooklyn Center.
 
