37
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: welcome to zombo com


I've heard one can do considerably more there.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: welcome to zombo com


Might as well hit all the classics. Not like I've got shiat to do today.

End Of Ze World
Youtube nZMwKPmsbWE
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss Burns
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is it Christmas?

https://isitchristmas.com/?utm_source​=​fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=li​nk&ICID=ref_fark
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can do it too, subby.

http://www.nyan.cat/


https://www.badgerbadgerbadger.com/
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Couldn't this have had the News Flash tag? The page redirects quickly enough that it appears to be flashing.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I feel violated.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
http://hasthelargehadroncolliderdestr​o​yedtheworldyet.com/
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Let's go?
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The seizures are therapeutic
 
OneDayWhat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: http://hasthelargehadroncolliderdestr​o​yedtheworldyet.com/


"Click"
..........
ctrl+F5
 
claudius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Honest headline. Can't say I wasn't warned.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


too soon.
 
Insain2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Original Highdie High Heddie Heddie Ho Man!!!!

Here's the story about Minnie the Moocher
She was a red hot hoochie coocher
She was the roughest, toughest frail
But Minnie had a heart as big as a whale

Ho-dee ho-dee ho
Ho-dee ho-dee ho
Hi-dee hi-dee hi-dee hi
Hi-dee hi-dee hi-dee hi
Hey-dee hey
Hey-dee hey
Whoah
Whoah

She messed around with a bloke named Smokey
She loved him though was cokie
He took her down to Chinatown
And he showed her how to kick the gong around

Hey-dee hey-dee hey
Hey-dee hey-dee hey
Oy yoi yoi yoi yoi yoi
Oy yoi yoi yoi yoi yoi
Ay yi yi yi yi yi-oh
Ay yi yi yi yi yi-oh
Whoah
Whoah
She had a dream about the King of Sweden
He gave her things that she was needin'
He gave her a home built of gold and steel
A diamond car with the platinum wheel

Hi-dee hi-dee hi-dee hi-dee hi
Hi-dee hi-dee hi-dee hi-dee hi
Hey-dee hey-dee hey-dee hey-dee hey
Hey-dee hey-dee hey-dee hey-dee hey

He gave her his townhouse and his racing horses
Each meal she ate was a dozen courses
She had a million dollars worth of nickels and dimes
She sat around and counted them all a million times

Hi-dee hi-dee hi
Hi-dee hi-dee hi
Whoah
Whoah

Poor Min, poor Min, poor Min
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image 269x187]

The Original Highdie High Heddie Heddie Ho Man!!!!


Mr Hanky, the christmas poo... he loves me and i love you
therefore by the transitive property, he loves you...

HIIIIIDEY HO!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: elvisaintdead: welcome to zombo com

Might as well hit all the classics. Not like I've got shiat to do today.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/nZMwKPms​bWE]


MAMAN: (french accent) You look tense, Jean-Luc. Come and have a cup of tea.
PICARD: Maman?
MAMAN: I'll make it good and strong, the way you like it. We will have a nice long talk.
PICARD: This can't be. You've been
MAMAN: Dead? But I'm always with you, you know that.
PICARD: Yes, I've felt that. But why now, suddenly.
MAMAN: You mean out here? At what you say is ze end of the universe? Or do you see this as ... ze beginning of it?
PICARD: We believe it the outer rim. Maman, do you understand these things? Can you tell me where my ship is? What is this place?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What in the hell is this?! I was expecting that turd with the Santa hat from South Park to make a guest appearance at some point
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Aight!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mickey Lee Lane - Hey Sah-Lo-Ney
Youtube Ek9zCDwYTMQ
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ah! A snake! It's so big!

Fark user imageView Full Size


At least that's what I made subby's mom say last night!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image image 500x375]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
Yamaneko2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Learned this one in middle school as a round.  It was said to have been a pirate tune.:

Heeyyyy!  Hoooh!  Nobody home!
Meat nor Drink nor Money have I none
Yet I will be ha-a-a-a-apy
Heeyyy!  Hoooh!
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Naughty by Nature - Hip Hop Hooray (Official Music Video)
Youtube Rz1Xn1vzOM4
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: [upload.wikimedia.org image 364x273]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 480x270]


Never change.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: loki see loki do: [upload.wikimedia.org image 364x273]

[i.imgflip.com image 454x330]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lumineers approved
 
