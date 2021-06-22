 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NECN Boston)   Slow boat from China   (necn.com) divider line
6
    More: Interesting, Ship, Logan International Airport, Panama Canal, tallest low-profile ship, shore cranes, Panamax, Port of Boston, Cargo ship  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2021 at 11:45 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
... tell me where in the world is Carmen Sandiego.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looks like they're preparing for a Godzilla attack.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Former merchant seaman Jim Boardman agrees.
"I always come down here because it's nice and quiet, and I was like, 'Whoa, look at this thing come in here.' It was amazing," he said.

'And then I said 'Ma! Come look at the size of these fahkin cranes heya' and she was like 'You know I'm stirrin the sauce. I don't stir it, it gets burnt' and she was right. She burnt the sauce once back when Pa was around. To this day weya still convinced that's what gave him the heaht attack'
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Madness - Night Boat to Cairo (Official HD Video)
Youtube lLLL1KxpYMA
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The tallest low-profile cranes in the world?

I bet they're awfully good for unloading containers of jumbo shrimp.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTA:

Ironically, the ship carrying the cranes was too big for the Panama Canal


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.