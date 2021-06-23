 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NECN Boston)   No, you can't have your booze delivered to the beach   (necn.com) divider line
8
    More: Sad, Massachusetts, South Boston, advisory dated June, Massachusetts Licensing Board, License, public beaches, Boston, related problems  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2021 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Family Guy - Peter: "My first commercial"
Youtube 7IA1llv4lFQ
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
why?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Weed, on the other hand...

Michael Loftus - You've Changed - Smoking Weed
Youtube EVb77RQSjv4
 
robodog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: why?


Yeah, I've never understood how merely having alcohol is prohibited in parks. It's a legal substance, restricting it from a place owned by the public is crazy to me. I understand the goal, but it's completely ineffective, if someone is being a drunk idiot then bust them for public intox, not for having a beer in a park.

/One of the only laws I routinely break
//Love to camp in state parks around the country
///Always have some alcohol in my trailer, and consume it 90% of the time we're out
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

robodog: leeksfromchichis: why?

Yeah, I've never understood how merely having alcohol is prohibited in parks. It's a legal substance, restricting it from a place owned by the public is crazy to me. I understand the goal, but it's completely ineffective, if someone is being a drunk idiot then bust them for public intox, not for having a beer in a park.

/One of the only laws I routinely break
//Love to camp in state parks around the country
///Always have some alcohol in my trailer, and consume it 90% of the time we're out


I used to understand it, from the standpoint that beer came in glass bottles AND soda came in glass bottles and nobody wanted broken glass all over the place and drunks were apt to leave that shiat everywhere; but nearly everything comes in plastic or cans these days. It does seem like it would be easier now just to have more trash patrolling to pick up  what glass there may be, and let people have a beer. Since everyone does anyway.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.