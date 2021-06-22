 Skip to content
 
(The Detroit_News)   Hey. Sorry we shot your children on the highway, and feel really bad your two year old died, but your car looked just like the one we wanted to shoot at. Our bad. So we good?   (detroitnews.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Murder, Interstate 75, death of2-year-old Brison Christian, Michigan, Detroit, fair trial, Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Homicide  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would say reckless endangerment, death resulting.
If the shooters were civilians, your honor.
But these killers woke up that morning, and strapped on guns, with the full intention of taking a human life.
And they did.
If not murder one, then manslaughter.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm frankly surprised it wasn't the cops.  But I knew it couldn't be when the first sentence said they were facing charges, and certainly when it mentioned the murder happened last week.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I'm frankly surprised it wasn't the cops. But I knew it couldn't be when the first sentence said they were facing charges, and certainly when it mentioned the murder happened last week.


Same here.

ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't it bad that most of the people reading the headline assumed the cops had shot the child?

I think it shows how bad the cops in america are.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xai: Isn't it bad that most of the people reading the headline assumed the cops had shot the child?

I think it shows how bad the cops in america are.


Easy enough to read about every day
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I'd like to think we've come a long way since the days of the police and ganster shooting it out while clinging onto the running boards, but....
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, the two year old they were trying to shoot is at least on notice now

/ he knows what he did
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Massachusetts, the vaccination rates have been up and the COVID infection rates have been down, so more people are returning to work. I've noticed drivers are more aggressive than before COVID started. Now, I commute by train because trying to avoid being in a fender bender was too much.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: I mean, I'd like to think we've come a long way since the days of the police and ganster shooting it out while clinging onto the running boards, but....


My brother owned a Ford Model-A for awhile.  Riding the running board is awesome.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I would say reckless endangerment, death resulting.
If the shooters were civilians, your honor.
But these killers woke up that morning, and strapped on guns, with the full intention of taking a human life.
And they did.
If not murder one, then manslaughter.


If cops had done it, we'd be screaming for the cops to get murder charges.

I don't see why these imbeciles should get anything less.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: I've noticed drivers are more aggressive than before COVID started.


Are they more shooty now?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: skinink: I've noticed drivers are more aggressive than before COVID started.

Are they more shooty now?


I'm not gonna be the one to find out.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is first degree murder.  They planned to shoot someone and as a result they murdered a child.  It doesn't matter that the child was not the intended target, they planned a murder and completed a murder.
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember: there are people that believe guns should be everywhere, and we should all have them. That they will change and/or fix incidents like this. More guns. Unrestricted possession and carrying.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everyone makes mistakes, so if you could drop the charges that would be great, thanks in advance!"
 
The Tony Danzas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

undernova: Just remember: there are people that believe guns should be everywhere, and we should all have them. That they will change and/or fix incidents like this. More guns. Unrestricted possession and carrying.

Perhaps these people wouldn't have gone hunting if they thought that two year old would be able to fire back.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Xai: Isn't it bad that most of the people reading the headline assumed the cops had shot the child?

I think it shows how bad the cops in america are.


As soon as you read the actual article's headline and it begins with "2 charged" you know it wasn't the cops.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I would say reckless endangerment, death resulting.
If the shooters were civilians, your honor.
But these killers woke up that morning, and strapped on guns, with the full intention of taking a human life.
And they did.
If not murder one, then manslaughter.


"Darius Lanier, 19, and Eugene Hubbard, 21, face an identical slate of charges: first-degree murder, eight counts of felony firearm, three counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge from a vehicle and one count of discharge from a vehicle causing injury." and one moving violation.
 
adj_m
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Surprised this wasn't about cops as well, as they're the only ones who would get away with it on a bullshiat excuse like this.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I would say reckless endangerment, death resulting.
If the shooters were civilians, your honor.
But these killers woke up that morning, and strapped on guns, with the full intention of taking a human life.
And they did.
If not murder one, then manslaughter.


Can someone translate this post for me? Into any known language?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

undernova: Just remember: there are people that believe guns should be everywhere, and we should all have them. That they will change and/or fix incidents like this. More guns. Unrestricted possession and carrying.


Would any gun restrictions have been enough to stop this? Given this was a targeted killing, even if they misidentified their target, it seems like this murder would fall under the "if there's a will, there's a way" category. After all, 3D printed guns are a thing now.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: undernova: Just remember: there are people that believe guns should be everywhere, and we should all have them. That they will change and/or fix incidents like this. More guns. Unrestricted possession and carrying.

Would any gun restrictions have been enough to stop this? Given this was a targeted killing, even if they misidentified their target, it seems like this murder would fall under the "if there's a will, there's a way" category. After all, 3D printed guns are a thing now.


One of them was 19, so not old enough to legally own a pistol.  Given they are thugs, I doubt any laws would have made a difference.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

undernova: Just remember: there are people that believe guns should be everywhere, and we should all have them. That they will change and/or fix incidents like this. More guns. Unrestricted possession and carrying.


I mean, it would have gone differently had the 2 year old been armed, right?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Things don't go down like 90s movies. Drive by shooting is a horrible choice.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Tony Danzas: undernova: Just remember: there are people that believe guns should be everywhere, and we should all have them. That they will change and/or fix incidents like this. More guns. Unrestricted possession and carrying.
Perhaps these people wouldn't have gone hunting if they thought that two year old would be able to fire back.

Shakes toddler-sized fist.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: vudukungfu: I would say reckless endangerment, death resulting.
If the shooters were civilians, your honor.
But these killers woke up that morning, and strapped on guns, with the full intention of taking a human life.
And they did.
If not murder one, then manslaughter.

Can someone translate this post for me? Into any known language?


10 PRINT "Hello dystopian world"
20 GOTO 10
30 PROFIT
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

skinink: In Massachusetts, the vaccination rates have been up and the COVID infection rates have been down, so more people are returning to work. I've noticed drivers are more aggressive than before COVID started. Now, I commute by train because trying to avoid being in a fender bender was too much.


Re: drivers being more aggressive is likely related to people getting used to roads having reasonable amounts of traffic; now that people are coming back they see their pleasant, quick drive turning into a slog.

/Toronto
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I would say reckless endangerment, death resulting.
If the shooters were civilians, your honor.
But these killers woke up that morning, and strapped on guns, with the full intention of taking a human life.
And they did.
If not murder one, then manslaughter.


They intended to kill some other guy in an identical car, so by the doctrine of transferred intent they can be charged with murder one on the poor kid they did kill.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: skinink: I've noticed drivers are more aggressive than before COVID started.

Are they more shooty now?


No, but my god, they're sure a lot more oblivious to practically everything on the road.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I'm frankly surprised it wasn't the cops.  But I knew it couldn't be when the first sentence said they were facing charges, and certainly when it mentioned the murder happened last week.


"Cops"? In Detroit?

Didn't that place go full-Robocop some time ago?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: This is first degree murder.  They planned to shoot someone and as a result they murdered a child.  It doesn't matter that the child was not the intended target, they planned a murder and completed a murder.


It wouldn't be the first time some piece-of-sh*t gangbanger got his victim wrong.

I was going to post a link, but the URL would fall afoul of the Fark filter, because the POS's name is - I'm not making this up - "Sh*tavious".

Google "Sh*tavious Cook" with an "i" in place of the asterisk.

At least that poor kid won't have to live in Detroit anymore.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That is sad for the parents and all that care about children. Shooter is 19 and 2 dead children what a way to spend your time growing older.

What is frustrating is how it does not seem to get better. I doubt this will end here.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Things don't go down like 90s movies. Drive by shooting is a horrible choice.


It actually went down surprisingly closely to a 90s' movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"You missed".
 
JeffMD
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Xai: Isn't it bad that most of the people reading the headline assumed the cops had shot the child?

I think it shows how bad the cops in america are.


I am glad I was not the only one.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: undernova: Just remember: there are people that believe guns should be everywhere, and we should all have them. That they will change and/or fix incidents like this. More guns. Unrestricted possession and carrying.

Would any gun restrictions have been enough to stop this? Given this was a targeted killing, even if they misidentified their target, it seems like this murder would fall under the "if there's a will, there's a way" category. After all, 3D printed guns are a thing now.


The United States leads all other first-world nations in total firearm deaths by fivefold, and in firearms murders by almost tenfold.  Even if we just reached second worst among developed nations, it would be a colossal win for our country and would save tens of thousands of lives per year.

Can every single death be prevented?  No.  Can a very large number of deaths be prevented?  Yes.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: This is first degree murder.  They planned to shoot someone and as a result they murdered a child.  It doesn't matter that the child was not the intended target, they planned a murder and completed a murder.


Yup. Intent follows the bullet.

"We were planning to murder someone else" isn't a valid defense against murder charges. Those two scumbags need to spend the next 7 or 8 decades in a 6' x 8' room with a concrete slab "bed" and stainless steel toilet.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: vudukungfu: I would say reckless endangerment, death resulting.
If the shooters were civilians, your honor.
But these killers woke up that morning, and strapped on guns, with the full intention of taking a human life.
And they did.
If not murder one, then manslaughter.

"Darius Lanier, 19, and Eugene Hubbard, 21, face an identical slate of charges: first-degree murder, eight counts of felony firearm, three counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge from a vehicle and one count of discharge from a vehicle causing injury." and one moving violation.


Were they wearing their seatbelts?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sum Dum Gai: StatelyGreekAutomaton: undernova: Just remember: there are people that believe guns should be everywhere, and we should all have them. That they will change and/or fix incidents like this. More guns. Unrestricted possession and carrying.

Would any gun restrictions have been enough to stop this? Given this was a targeted killing, even if they misidentified their target, it seems like this murder would fall under the "if there's a will, there's a way" category. After all, 3D printed guns are a thing now.

The United States leads all other first-world nations in total firearm deaths by fivefold, and in firearms murders by almost tenfold.  Even if we just reached second worst among developed nations, it would be a colossal win for our country and would save tens of thousands of lives per year.

Can every single death be prevented?  No.  Can a very large number of deaths be prevented?  Yes.


Ask any Republican NRA/Qtard and they'll tell you that because we can't prevent them all, we shouldn't do any thing to prevent any of them and in this case it was clearly the baby's fault for going out in public without a way to defend himself.

'cause freedome und Jesus.
 
