Niagara River is the new Rio Grande. Can't we just legalize it
18
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
United States border patrol agents say they recovered packages which included roughly $250,000 worth of marijuana

So factoring in cop math I'm guessing their found about a 1/4 ounce.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's farked up that you can buy weed at a Wal*Mart in one place or spend decades trafficking it in another, both in the same country.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People can try to cross it but the force of the waterfalls would suck them up.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: People can try to cross it but the force of the waterfalls would suck them up.


That's why they're sticking to the rivers and the lakes that they're used to.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*makes plans to visit Niagara*
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a farking plant. It makes you happy, hungry, and sleepy - in that order. That's it.

Keeping it illegal is a crime against humanity.
 
The Third Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: *makes plans to visit Niagara*


I mean if you're looking for drugs, you can find them in Da Falls.  Just about any street corner, in fact.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: It's just a farking plant. It makes you happy, hungry, and sleepy - in that order. That's it.

Keeping it illegal is a crime against humanity.


ITS NOT JUST A PLANT IT WAS A BAZILLION KAJILLION DOLLAR ILLEGAL DRUG BUST AND AMERICA CAN SLEEP SAFE TONIGHT
 
Al!
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The idea that there was some great criminal enterprise being foiled is one of the great travesties of justice. That's not even enough weed to keep a city block smoking for a month. Regulate it like we regulate booze. If someone found a keg of beer abandoned by someone else, you can bet your salary that the Border Patrol wouldn't be involved.
 
wxboy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the Niagara River is already legal.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder what "tests" they had to do to know it was marajuna?
 
almejita
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: I wonder what "tests" they had to do to know it was marajuna?


Probably the same test I'm doing right now on some weed I bought from a dispensary here in Sequim.

Old school brass pipe.
 
behanger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
250.000/118=2.118 USD per pound.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mugato: It's farked up that you can buy weed at a Wal*Mart in one place or spend decades trafficking it in another, both in the same country.


Ffs Idaho compared to Oregon is nuts
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Even Nevada toked a few and mellowed the fark out
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: United States border patrol agents say they recovered packages which included roughly $250,000 worth of marijuana

So factoring in cop math I'm guessing their found about a 1/4 ounce.


At 18 pounds it pencils out to $868 per ounce.  I don't know pot prices but that does seem like cop math.
 
Birnone
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's why you need a trained dog for jobs like these. You position him near the trail and tell him to stay. While you get the packages you keep listening for him to bark. If he barks once, it means 'all clear'. If he barks twice it mean "someone is coming". If there's no barking and when you return to where you left him he's gone it means you didn't do a good job training him.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
According to border patrol agents, a witness reported suspicious activity to New York State Parks Police on June 17 while walking the trail along the lower Niagara River around 2 a.m.

"Thanks for the tip, good citizen. By the way what were you doing in the park at 2 am?"

"Killing hookers... um No! NOT killing hookers, not killing anyone."
 
