 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Congratulations, you've won a £2 million house. Hope you like flooding and not being able to buy insurance   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
5
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

99 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2021 at 5:50 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There are solutions, depending on finances.

Build an earthen flood wall around property, if have space and cash.

Or evacuate the ground floor and be prepared for floods to go through it.
 
veale728
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Either sell the house or take the cash equivalent, if that's a thing in UK lotteries.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Says "Bath mansion" right in the article.
 
chewd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why would you need insurance on a free house?

Homeowners insurance doesnt protect you, it protects your mortgage lender.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chewd: Why would you need insurance on a free house?

Homeowners insurance doesnt protect you, it protects your mortgage lender.


Huh?  If you don't have a mortgage you still want insurance.  It's relatively cheap where I live.  If the house had a fire or flood the insurance would cover the repairs or replacement of the home.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.