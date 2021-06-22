 Skip to content
(Eat This Not That)   In the immortal words of Homer Simpson - "Is there anything beer can't do?"   (eatthis.com) divider line
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homer Simpson never once said that. At least through seasons 1-17 according to Frinkiac.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It can't help you qet famous pop culture quotes right apparently.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And just scroll down a bit...
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think he once said "Rock stars...Is there anything they don't know (or 'can't do' or something)" though.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hops. Not beer, hops.

The weird part of that article is that xanthohumol is already available as a supplement, either by itself as an isolated supplement or as part of a more general hop cone extract supplement. I mean, if they're exploring a new use for the flavonoid, great, but the article's wording at the end implies that the supplement doesn't already exist.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Apparently it can't make idiotmitter cite the correct quote.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: And just scroll down a bit...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And, again, I'm reminded that this is an ETNT article, so it's worthless.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Beerguy: wrenchboy: And just scroll down a bit...

[Fark user image 474x295]

[Fark user image 400x225]


It's less of a "downer" moment than it is a reminder that ETNT will happily shovel contradictory information if it means getting you to look at their articles.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Form TFA:"People tend to drink beer at higher volumes than, say, wine or cocktails, making it more likely that you'll need to get up in the middle of the night to make a trip to the bathroom"
They have never hung around my friends
/Yeah, my friends.....not me.
//I don't have a problem
///I can quit any time I want
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
...let me get sober?
 
boozehat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Form TFA:"People tend to drink beer at higher volumes than, say, wine or cocktails, making it more likely that you'll need to get up in the middle of the night to make a trip to the bathroom"
They have never hung around my friends
/Yeah, my friends.....not me.
//I don't have a problem
///I can quit any time I want


I can sleep through the discomfort.
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm NOT Friggin happy about that....I don't do beer I'm a Wine-o!!!!!
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

boozehat: I can sleep through the discomfort.


The trick is to be able to wake up & get to the bathroom before you actually have to pee...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Researchers assigned 60 mice either a low-fat diet, high-fat diet, high-fat diet supplemented by XN, high-fat diet supplemented by more XN, or a high-fat diet by TXN. TXN helped thwart weight gain associated with a high-fat diet, and it even helped to stabilize blood sugar levels, they found."

--------------------------------------​--------

When Arthur encounters Slartibartfast on the planet Magrathea it is explained that mice have spent a lot of their time in laboratories running complex experiments on humans, contrary to the humans thinking that it was them running experiments using mice. Slartibartfast explains to Arthur that "the business with the cheese and squeaking" was just a front for their true intelligence, and that they allowed humans to perform some "primitively staged" experiments on them in order to check how much humans had learned, and to give them "the odd prod in the right direction".

Mice were behind the ten-million-year research program to find the Ultimate Question; the research program being the Earth itself. They designed and created the Earth to be a successor to the supercomputer Deep Thought, which had found the Ultimate Answer. Slartibartfast called the research program an "epic experiment in behavioral psychology", however the mice were "furious" when the Earth was blown up by the Vogons mere minutes before the experiment would have been complete. Slartibartfast worked for the mice when they were planning to create a second Earth, and they seemed to treat him and all other beings with disdain, and were often impatient.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can't even get a Simpsons quote right?
This site has gone downhill.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I think he once said "Rock stars...Is there anything they don't know (or 'can't do' or something)" though.


The quote is "Donuts...is there anything they can't do?" From marge v Monorail

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skinink: "Researchers assigned 60 mice either a low-fat diet, high-fat diet, high-fat diet supplemented by XN, high-fat diet supplemented by more XN, or a high-fat diet by TXN. TXN helped thwart weight gain associated with a high-fat diet, and it even helped to stabilize blood sugar levels, they found."

--------------------------------------​--------

When Arthur encounters Slartibartfast on the planet Magrathea it is explained that mice have spent a lot of their time in laboratories running complex experiments on humans, contrary to the humans thinking that it was them running experiments using mice. Slartibartfast explains to Arthur that "the business with the cheese and squeaking" was just a front for their true intelligence, and that they allowed humans to perform some "primitively staged" experiments on them in order to check how much humans had learned, and to give them "the odd prod in the right direction".

Mice were behind the ten-million-year research program to find the Ultimate Question; the research program being the Earth itself. They designed and created the Earth to be a successor to the supercomputer Deep Thought, which had found the Ultimate Answer. Slartibartfast called the research program an "epic experiment in behavioral psychology", however the mice were "furious" when the Earth was blown up by the Vogons mere minutes before the experiment would have been complete. Slartibartfast worked for the mice when they were planning to create a second Earth, and they seemed to treat him and all other beings with disdain, and were often impatient.


Designed fiords..IIRC
 
