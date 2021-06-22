 Skip to content
(Independent)   BP practicing its "We're sorry" speech   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    Scary, Petroleum, Fossil fuel, Global warming, Natural gas, Africa, Atlantic Ocean, fossil fuel project, Carbon dioxide  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've already got a pretty good one in the can that should be ready to use with only one or two minor tweaks. Like, for example, this one assumes the CEO himself is delivering the apology, but you could easily just change all the pronouns to "we" if you want something that comes from the whole company. Also, instead of being non-specific and saying "their lives," you just switch it to "the African continent." It'll work just like it was freshly drafted.

I'm sorry. We're sorry for the massive disruption it's caused their lives. There's no one who wants this over more than I do. I'd like my life back.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"We're so Sorry! We didn't (Oooo) mean to destroy that coral reef while (ahhh) making Billions of Dollars!"
 
ifky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thank you to all the idiots that have no idea what price would make them stop driving this is your fault
 
Insain2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm callin B.S. on B.P.........Yupperz....!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not trying to white knight BP or anything - fark oil companies - but Halliburton had their share of responsibility, too. It was their BOP that failed in the first place.
 
bababa
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There are huge oil spills every year in the Niger Delta region, and nobody but the locals seems to know or care. If anything is said, the oil companies blame the people who live there. My guess is, if something goes wrong with this new project, nobody is going to be apologizing.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Not trying to white knight BP or anything - fark oil companies - but Halliburton had their share of responsibility, too. It was their BOP that failed in the first place.


LOL there's yet to be a single threat about a company or someone didn't quite night for the company it's farking disgusting
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Perhaps someone should ride a horse throughout western Africa and yell, "The British are coming! The British are coming!"
 
db2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And in future news, the world's second largest cold-water coral reef has just been promoted to world's largest.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
BP already has money set aside in the "Oopsie" fund for whatever pittance they'll be charged when they inevitably fark this up.
 
