(Wimp)   "Tower, 1-4 Charlie Whiskey, holding short at 15th and Elm, ready for takeoff." "1-4 Charlie Whiskey, continue to hold for traffic, one UPS van, and Domino's delivery on the runway"   (stories.wimp.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2021 at 6:08 PM



Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a distant relative who allegedly helped develop one of those in southern New Mexico.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's one in Granbury, Texas. Looked at homes out there. Too Bible-y and tornado-y for my taste.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IIRC, John Travolta has a house at one such neighborhood where he keeps his 707.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a couple of those in the southern suburbs of Atlanta. Kind of fun if you are into the hobby.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is nothing new. Went to college in Daytona Beach and knew a few people who owned houses in the Spruce Creek Fly-in.

Oh, and John Travolta has lived in one close to Ocala, FL for YEARS. He used to fly his 707 in and out of it often.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: There's one in Granbury, Texas. Looked at homes out there. Too Bible-y and tornado-y for my taste.


Once for Bad Movie Date Night, Mrs Samurai and I watched Christmas Twister.  The least believable part of that movie was Granbury having a giant shopping mall.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's really the way to go if you have a plane. If you want to keep it at any decent size airport, it's expensive and hangar leases are darn near legalized theft where you build the hangar, pay rent to have it there, and then the property reverts to the airport after a set amount of time. Find one near a really small airport or a nice residential air park.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thought TFA was going to be about GIB, where the runway crosses the main road to Spain.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Geotpf: IIRC, John Travolta has a house at one such neighborhood where he keeps his 707.


I assume the shelters are planeports since they're not carports.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Geotpf: IIRC, John Travolta has a house at one such neighborhood where he keeps his 707.


Yep, and a friend of mine has a house next door.  Travolta sometimes keeps one of his jets in one of his hangars.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: There's one in Granbury, Texas. Looked at homes out there. Too Bible-y and tornado-y for my taste.


Yeah Granbury kind of sucks.

There are two of these that I know of that are actually in the city. One in northern Plano (that they've threatened to shut down) and another near Terrell that I think is pretty new because it used to be just a regular airport.
 
Insain2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I sorta have a nearby neighbor whom has the same thing on his 20 acres........

Me I just have pigs, chickens, ducks, rabbits, deer, elk & an occasional bear on mine.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looked around Cameron Park, CA on Google Maps / Streetview.

This seems like it would be an eye-wateringly loud way to live. I take my kids over to the regional airport a fair amount, and it is *not* a quiet place.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: There are a couple of those in the southern suburbs of Atlanta. Kind of fun if you are into the hobby.


And one north of Atlanta close to Cumming.
 
