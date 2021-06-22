 Skip to content
(CBC)   Beaver takes Canadian flag, presumably to use as hockey stick while eating poutine   (cbc.ca) divider line
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Silly beaver. Sticks are for kids!
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why are our national symbol critters such assholes? Henry said after a Canuckistani goose shat on his car.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Why are our national symbol critters such assholes? Henry said after a Canuckistani goose shat on his car.


They're there to counterbalance all the surface politeness - nature must maintain the balance as it can.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
look at him standing there with his belly all proud, he thinks he's people!

there's only one thing to do with a naughty beaver but it's a secret and i can't say here.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mmm... beaver 'n' poutine...
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Eddie Haskell conspicuously unavailable for comment.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now if only that beaver was on a Zamboni holding a cup a timmies coffee
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Beaver takes Canadian flag...


Rats. I thought this was going to be a porno.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
American equivalent

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Scene 2

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
